Talor Gooch has won once on the PGA Tour, claiming the RSM Classic title last year

LIV Golf Singapore final leaderboard -17 T Gooch (US), S Garcia (Spa); -16 B Koepka (US); -15 S Vincent (Zim); -14 M Pereira (Chi); - 12 J Kokrak (US), C Smith (Aus) Selected others : -9 P Reed (US), P Mickelson (US); -7 B DeChambeau (US); -6 D Johnson (US); -5 I Poulter (Eng); -4 P Casey (Eng); -2 R Bland (Eng), G McDowell (NI), L Westwood (Eng)

American Talor Gooch beat Spain's Sergio Garcia on the first play-off hole in Singapore to claim back-to-back titles on the LIV Tour.

Gooch and 2017 Masters champion Garcia birdied the final hole to card four-under 67s and finish on 17 under.

They replayed the 18th and Gooch tapped in for a birdie to claim the victory.

"This is as good as it gets, plain and simple," said Gooch, 31, after following up his first LIV Golf title the previous weekend in Adelaide.

He picked up a second cheque of $4m (£3.18m) after only previously winning one title - the 2022 RSM Classic - on the PGA Tour.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka also closed with a 67 to finish one shot back in third.