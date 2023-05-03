Close menu

Ryder Cup: Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter & Lee Westwood ineligible for 2023 event after quitting DP World Tour

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments65

Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter celebrate winning the 2014 Ryder Cup
The trio of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter - pictured with Rory McIlroy after the 2014 win - have played in 28 Ryder Cups between them

Ryder Cup stars Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood will all be ineligible to play in this year's event after resigning from the DP World Tour.

The trio, along with Richard Bland, had been sanctioned for breaking tour rules after joining breakaway tour LIV Golf.

The players say they have "no option" given punishments being imposed after they joined the Saudi Arabia-funded tour.

Bland has also quit the European circuit.

All four will now be unable to play for Europe against the United States in Rome.

In a statement, the DP World Tour confirmed the resignations saying they had been "sanctioned for serious breaches of the tour's conflicting tournament regulations".

The players were hit with £100,000 fines for playing in LIV's opening tournament at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire last June. They lost an appeal held by the arbitration service Sport Resolutions and had until 3 May to pay their fines.

The DP World Tour thanked the players for the contribution they have made, adding: "In particular Sergio, Ian and Lee for the significant part they have played in Europe's success in the Ryder Cup over many years".

Garcia is Europe's all-time record points scorer while Westwood played in a record 11 matches for Europe.

World number one Jon Rahm has made no secret of his desire to partner Garcia in this year's match after both Spaniards combined successfully when Europe lost at Whistling Straits in 2021.

"The resignations, however, along with the sanctions imposed upon them, are a consequence of their own choices," the DP World Tour statement added.

"As we have consistently maintained throughout the past year, the tour has a responsibility to its entire membership to administer the member regulations which each player signs up to.

"These regulations are in place to protect the collective interests of all DP World Tour members."

Under the tour's rules the players cannot serve as future captains or vice captains. Westwood, Poulter and Garcia were seen as certainties to skipper Europe in future Ryder Cups until they defected to LIV.

Westwood called it "a sad day" according to the Daily Telegraph. The Englishman has been a member for more than 30 years after joining as a 19-year-old.

"I could not see any other option with all the punishments hanging over me," Westwood said.

"I don't agree with the direction [chief executive] Keith [Pelley] and his board have taken and I want to move on." Westwood, who signed a multi-million dollar deal with LIV, confirmed he has paid his £100,000 fine.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

The DP World Tour say they will provide a further update on the 14 other sanctioned LIV players on Thursday 4 May.

Comments

Join the conversation

65 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:30

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 21:29

    They are all has beens who were offered a golden ticket.I don’t blame them at their ages-they weren’t going to get picked for the Ryder Cup anyway.

  • Comment posted by helfastbhoy, today at 21:29

    Shysters and frauds the lot of them. Wouldn’t have been picked anyway !

  • Comment posted by blimeyocrisis, today at 21:28

    Mega money and sport. Never good bedfellows. The people pulling the strings will be happy when we’re all paying subscription TV and rules are diluted for the benefit of TV and gambling revenues.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 21:27

    If I was in their position of having played at top level for years but now offered enough money to support my family for the rest of my life, would I do the same? Of course I would.. However, I would also understand that - as with any worker - I cannot work for two rival companies at the same time. Many here say it's greed ... yet it's only like any worker moving to another job for higher wages

  • Comment posted by SD1700852, today at 21:27

    I wouldn't be surprised if a couple out of Monty, Olazabal, McGinley and Bjorn do a second stint as captain seeing how successful they were and the fact a lot of the previously mentioned future captains are now out of the running due to LIV

  • Comment posted by MikeF, today at 21:26

    Three players in the twilight of their golfing careers, the money temptation is huge, I get it. I'm nevertheless very disappointed in them, I mean how much money does one person need, they are all millionaires? They've contributed to the European tour admirably but without the tour where would they have ever been or what would they have achieved?

  • Comment posted by SD1700852, today at 21:26

    I think it was time for Europe to move on from these 3 players anyway this year even if all the LIV stuff didn't happen. McIlroy, Rahm, Fitzpatrick and Hovland are more than capable of matching the Americans on their best day and hopefully up-and-coming golfers like the Hojgaard twins will also really step up.

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 21:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jigger, today at 21:25

    Can’t understand how this is a story. I wouldn’t have picked them this time anyway.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 21:22

    DP World Tour protectionism & 'racketeering' continues unabated. These bans effectively deny competition & therefore should be entirely an illegal practice to secure business...it's the same tactics UEFA used against football clubs who were considering a superleague!

  • Comment posted by Still_naw , today at 21:21

    Shame, pockets stuffed with cash but legacies in tatters.

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 21:29

      147break replied:
      How much would a legacy be worth to them in their old age ? It wouldn't give their families a good life.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 21:21

    But Greg told them they were all independent contractors to play where they want? Apart from they have to abide by LIV rules like playing all their events and not elsewhere…

  • Comment posted by Brens, today at 21:21

    What's the difference when a Premiership player opts over to another Club for big money? The PGA want it all their own way, and don't like competition.

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 21:25

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      Because they don’t then want to go back to that club when there’s a free spot in the schedule to do so and want paying for performance when there?

      Give. Me. Strength.

  • Comment posted by David Williamson, today at 21:20

    Oh we had not a hope of qualifying but let’s say we resign anyway to deflect from us being nowhere good enough like we once were..

    Nice to see they haven’t lost their sense of humour..

  • Comment posted by DimeBar, today at 21:19

    Not really a great loss is it. They’re all past it. Not really news is it?

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 21:18

    The tours should all work together and not act like spoilt brats. Amazing that post LIV the DP and PGA have suddenly found more prize money to pay out to their golfers , shame they didn’t do that before LIV appeared on the golfing scene.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 21:16

    Good Riddance , all down to greed

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 21:15

    Can any golfer tell you where all his rivals for rankings are.playing it's the same question that applies for Tennis and although there aren't points at stake Cricket

  • Comment posted by I Winstone, today at 21:14

    Stuff the DP tour and the fossils that run it .A bit of competition never hurt anyone .The DP tour bigwigs slush fund must be shrinking .

    • Reply posted by north Yorkie, today at 21:20

      north Yorkie replied:
      The LIV tour is only open to invitees not based on merit. That’s 100% wrong.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.