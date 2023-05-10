Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods had to withdraw in the third round of the Masters in April.

Tiger Woods has been ruled out of the 2023 PGA Championship as the 15-time major champion continues to recover from an ankle injury.

It is the third time in seven years the American, 47, will miss the tournament.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth will take part, having been a doubt after withdrawing from the AT&T Byron Nelson this week with a wrist injury.

The PGA Championship is being held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester from 18-21 May.

Woods has struggled since a car crash in February 2021 left him with severe leg injuries.

He feared his leg would have to be amputated after the accident in Los Angeles, but made a remarkable return 14 months later to make the cut at last year's Masters.

Woods played just three competitive events in 2022, though, and withdrew from the Masters in April before the resumption of the third round after aggravating a heel problem.

He then underwent "successful" ankle fusion surgery but his participation in the PGA Championship - a tournament Woods has won four times - was in doubt.

The next major will be the US Open, which takes place from 15-18 June.