Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tom McKibbin followed up his opening 65 with a round of 72

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin has missed out on qualification for the US Open by one shot at Walton Heath.

With the top seven players qualifying for the tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club from 15-18 June, McKibbin was one of four to share eighth spot.

He and Jordan Gumbert edged out Callum Hill and Andrew Wilson for the two alternate places on offer.

McKibbin fired a seven-under-par 65 on the New Course in the first round, followed by a 72 on the Old Course.

After starting day two in a tie for the lead, the 20-year-old picked up shots on the 16th and 17th holes of his second round on Tuesday but had to settle for a par on the final hole.

McKibbin, who ended on seven under, has yet to play in any of golf's four major tournaments.

England's Ross Fisher and David Horsey qualified after coming through the final qualifying at Walton Heath.

Fisher and Horsey shot nine-under-par in the 36-hole event to finish joint second with Wilco Nienaber, a shot behind Nienaber's fellow South African Deon Germishuys.

Germishuys carded rounds of 66 and 68 to seal a major championship debut.

Spain's Alejandro Del Rey, Sweden's Jens Dantorp - who finished runner-up in the Soudal Open on Sunday - and France's Matthieu Pavon secured the remaining qualifying places.