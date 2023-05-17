Last updated on .From the section Golf

It was cold enough in upstate New York on Wednesday for Fitzpatrick to wear big mittens between shots

105th US PGA Championship Venue: Oak Hill Country Club, New York Dates: 18-21 May Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website from 13:00 BST on Thursday, 18 May. BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra commentary from 21:00 on Saturday, 20 May and BBC Radio 5 Live commentary from 20:40 on Sunday, 21 May

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is looking forward to tackling a "brute of a golf course" at Oak Hill when the US PGA Championship starts on Thursday.

The East Course has undergone many changes since it last hosted this tournament in 2013 and is now a 7,394-yard, par-70 track which features two par fives of more than 600 yards.

"There are so many tough holes, it's a proper test," said the Englishman.

"I like it when it's hard and you've got to battle and par is a good score."

The world number seven comes into this championship in good form having won the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage title last month.

He added: "It reminds me a lot of Winged Foot when we played [the 2020 US Open] because when you missed the fairways there, it was just chipping out.

"I've said it multiple times, I hate it when tournaments are 25, 30 under par to win.

"I don't particularly feel like I play well in those."

Fitzpatrick played in the final group in last year's US PGA, eventually finishing joint fifth, before going on to win the US Open a month later.

"I think that final round [in the US PGA at Southern Hills] there was a lot of talk about me playing a little bit too fast, looking a bit rushed," said the 28-year-old.

"Obviously at the time you don't see that and I didn't get much time to reflect on it. But when the time came on Sunday of the US Open I felt like I knew exactly what to do.

"Statistically I didn't even putt that well that week, so if I can play the same way again and putt as well as I know I can, then that's also another level that I can add to my performance.

"That's a big thing for me. I know I can contend and win."

Fitzpatrick will play with world number one and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm and Australia's Cameron Smith, winner of last year's Open Championship, in the opening two rounds at Oak Hill Country Club in upstate New York.