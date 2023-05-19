Close menu

Eddie Pepperell: Home simulator 'is great', says Englishman

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Eddie Pepperell has already had a top 10 finish this year and hopes his new golf simulator at home can help him fine-tune his game before competitions

English golfer Eddie Pepperell says installing a state-of-the-art golf simulator at his home "is great" for his game.

The 32-year-old has recorded his best scores in competitions so far this year since investing in the high-tech set up.

He finished in the top 10 at the Italian Openexternal-link and tied for 22nd at the Soudal Openexternal-link earlier this month.

Before that, Pepperell had missed the cut in all of his tournaments in 2023.

"I've been able to spend more time practising which is always helpful," he said.

"You can go into the simulator on a whim and just do what you want if you feel like you need practice."

Pepperell, from Oxfordshire, set up the high-tech kit at his home in Abingdon.

The indoor simulator allows him to strike balls into a pull-down screen that has highly detailed golf courses projected on to it.

The Englishman can play on real courses around the world, which allows him to familiarise himself with fairways and greens before competitions.

Pepperell is not in action at golf's second major of the year, the 105th US PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in New York.

But he believes his new simulator can help him regain his best form.

"Having that access [to train] so readily available is great", he said. "I've worked on some things technically so I feel like I've been able to engrain some of those improvements into my game as well.

"Its quite realistic when you are hitting shots, loading up courses and seeing the holes - so it's quite useful."

