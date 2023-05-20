Last updated on .From the section Golf

Brooks Koepka is a four-time major champion

Two-time champion Brooks Koepka takes a one-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the US PGA Championship with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy among a stellar group of contenders at Oak Hill.

American Koepka, the 2018 and 2019 champion, compiled a four-under-par 66 to move to six under overall.

Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners are one shot adrift at five under, two ahead of Bryson DeChambeau.

Rose and Scottie Scheffler are four back, with McIlroy five behind.

More to follow.