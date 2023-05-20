Close menu

US PGA Championship 2023: Brooks Koepka leads with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in touch

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments2

Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka is a four-time major champion

Two-time champion Brooks Koepka takes a one-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the US PGA Championship with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy among a stellar group of contenders at Oak Hill.

American Koepka, the 2018 and 2019 champion, compiled a four-under-par 66 to move to six under overall.

Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners are one shot adrift at five under, two ahead of Bryson DeChambeau.

Rose and Scottie Scheffler are four back, with McIlroy five behind.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Comment posted by Negan, today at 00:42

    If Brooks wins, he will rejoin the PGA.

  • Comment posted by BosBrit, today at 00:34

    Some great players in contention. Hopefully sets up a fantastic final day.

