US PGA Championship 2023: Brooks Koepka beats Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at Oak Hill

A resurgent Brooks Koepka held off Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland to claim his third US PGA Championship title at Oak Hill in New York state.

Koepka, 33, carded a three-under 67 to win his fifth major on nine under, two shots clear of Scheffler and Hovland.

Scheffler, who returns to world number one, hit a 65 to get to seven under, while Hovland - who had a double bogey on the 16th - shot a two-under 68.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy was joint seventh on two under.

There was also a magical moment when south California club professional Michael Block once again illuminated the East Course with a hole-in-one at the 151-yard par-three 15th.

Block's incredible effort saw fans in the galleries erupt, with the 46-year-old disbelievingly asking his playing partner McIlroy, "Rory, did it go in?" before the two shared a warm embrace.

Block's ace is the first at this championship since 2020 and helped him finish joint 15th, which earns him an exemption for next year's tournament at Valhalla.

However, even he could not distract from a moment of redemption for his fellow American Koepka, who held a four-shot lead at April's Masters before eventually finishing as runner-up to Jon Rahm.

It is the third time in five years that Koepka has played a major championship in the state of New York and come out on top.

And it is all the more remarkable given it comes just two years after undergoing extensive knee surgeryexternal-link and following his switch to the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf set-up.

Koepka collects the Wanamaker Trophy and a hefty cheque of $3.15m [£2.53m]. He also becomes only the sixth player to win the Championship on three or more occasions - joining Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus (five), Tiger Woods (four), Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead (three).

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 00:07

    He's always had the strongest of minds that guy, when you add it all up, the golfing ability of the best is very similar but between the ears Koepka is just solid as they come under pressure. The establishment will hate that a Liv golfer won, but all the golfers are super privelaged and over payed, let's not forget that.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:06

    Koepka played out of his skin and was a well deserved winner. I feel Hovland does not get enough credit for his game.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 00:05

    Where is Billygoat with his LIV jibes now????

  • Comment posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 00:04

    Just the shape of the early comments shows how big a PR win this is for LIV.

    Ironically enough I doubt Koepka cares that much about that side of things. He knows there are four tournaments a year that form the bulk of golfing legacies, and he just won one of them. Again.

    • Reply posted by TheFridge, today at 00:08

      TheFridge replied:
      Agreed. He's a big trophy hunter. Those 4 tournements are all he really cares about.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:04

    World news exclusive. Player who once played on the PGA tour wins the USPGA Championship when he is no longer a PGA member. The PGA tour and the PGA of America refuse to comment

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:04

    Who said a player from the LIV Tour would not be able to win a major because he only plays tournaments that lasts three rounds

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:03

    Maybe playing LIV golf is not so bad afterall

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:03

    I heard Rory Mcilroy has joined the LIV Tour so he can win another major

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:02

    Well done Brooks Koepka. I have always liked him as a golfer even before he joined the LIV Tour. I may not have liked his choice of moving to a new tour for the money but it does not change my view of him as one of the best golfers in the world

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:02

    The guy should not even be in the tournament - everyone who joined LIV sold their souls to the devil! It's a joke really golf is finished.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:04

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Good then you can dry up and blow away.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:02

    Anybody here who does not want players from the LIV Tour winning a major will have to now get used to this happening on a regular basis as they are not going away anytime soon

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:01

    What a story Michael Block will tell his grand kids about what he did at the US PGA Championship finishing in the top fifteen as a club pro and having a hole in one. This is why we love golf as things like this can happen when you least expect it

  • Comment posted by chrissmith881, today at 00:01

    Such a shame that Jay Monaghan wasn't presenting the trophy. Well done Brooks.

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 00:07

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      In case you wondered why he didn't, the PGA TOUR - yes they actually use CAPSLOCK 😂 - split from the PGA of America, who run this tournament, in the 60s.

      (This is also why Koepka could even play this event, of course!)

  • Comment posted by PogChamp, today at 00:01

    Best player since Tiger. Wins on the toughest courses.

    Really should have won the Masters but here he still showed he has incredible mental strength. Will be a huge threat for the US open again.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 00:00

    Brooks out LIVed the PGA guys.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 00:05

      margaret replied:
      Yes, by around 180 million dollars !

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:00

    Am wondering where the “busted flush and can’t play 72” brigade are?

  • Comment posted by Jesus is King, today at 00:00

    As I LIV and breathe. Great result

  • Comment posted by TheFridge, today at 00:00

    Koepka is class. He should end up with 8 or 9 & among the true greats if his body doesn't give up on him.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 00:05

      Justfacts replied:
      He'll get 10

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 00:00

    Brilliant performance from BK he looked the one to beat from the start,
    RM all over the place but still a top 10 finish and best uk golfer once again,
    Best moment of the day was club pro Michael Block with an Ace, a big cheque and exemption to next year’s tournament 👍

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 00:01

      Des G Runtled replied:
      Koepka did shoot +2 in the first round, 3 shots better than anyone else at weekend

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 00:00

    Rory 10 yrs without a major, the man United of golf. Yesterday's man

    • Reply posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 00:01

      GirthWindandFire replied:
      Nobody mentioned Rory till you did.

