Last updated on .From the section Golf

A resurgent Brooks Koepka held off Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland to claim his third US PGA Championship title at Oak Hill in New York state.

Koepka, 33, carded a three-under 67 to win his fifth major on nine under, two shots clear of Scheffler and Hovland.

Scheffler, who returns to world number one, hit a 65 to get to seven under, while Hovland - who had a double bogey on the 16th - shot a two-under 68.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy was joint seventh on two under.

There was also a magical moment when south California club professional Michael Block once again illuminated the East Course with a hole-in-one at the 151-yard par-three 15th.

Block's incredible effort saw fans in the galleries erupt, with the 46-year-old disbelievingly asking his playing partner McIlroy, "Rory, did it go in?" before the two shared a warm embrace.

Block's ace is the first at this championship since 2020 and helped him finish joint 15th, which earns him an exemption for next year's tournament at Valhalla.

However, even he could not distract from a moment of redemption for his fellow American Koepka, who held a four-shot lead at April's Masters before eventually finishing as runner-up to Jon Rahm.

It is the third time in five years that Koepka has played a major championship in the state of New York and come out on top.

And it is all the more remarkable given it comes just two years after undergoing extensive knee surgery external-link and following his switch to the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf set-up.

Koepka collects the Wanamaker Trophy and a hefty cheque of $3.15m [£2.53m]. He also becomes only the sixth player to win the Championship on three or more occasions - joining Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus (five), Tiger Woods (four), Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead (three).

More to follow.