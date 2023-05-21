Last updated on .From the section Golf

Woods' last major win came at the Masters in 2019

Tiger Woods will not compete in next month's US Open as he continues to recover from recent ankle surgery.

The 15-time major winner, 47, withdrew from the Masters midway last month because of injury.

The American had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle in April to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture in the joint.

The former world number one did not participate in last week's PGA Championship, the year's second major.

Woods has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash that required his leg to be rebuilt.

The US Open, which Woods won in 2000, 2002 and 2008, runs from 15-18 June at the Los Angeles Country Club in California.