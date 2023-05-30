Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy is one the major winners heading to North Berwick this summer

Scottish Open Venue: Renaissance Club, North Berwick Dates: 13-16 July

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is the latest player to join an impressive field for this year's Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, major winners Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and defending champion Xander Schauffele will also feature.

"It would be great to win a title in the home of golf," said McIlroy, 34.

With a prize fund nearing £6.5m, the tournament runs from 13 to 16 July.

"The Scottish fans have always been very supportive of me," added McIlroy.

The Scottish Open will be in it's usual slot a week before the Open Championship, which this year will be at Royal Liverpool.

Schauffele won by a stroke from fellow American Kurt Kitayama last year, which was the fifth successive Scottish Open at Renaissance.