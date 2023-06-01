Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy was just one shot off the lead before his triple bogey on the 18th hole

Memorial Tournament first-round leaderboard -5 D Riley (US); -4 M Wallace (Eng); -3 D Willett (Eng), A Hadwin (Can), M Hubbard (US), S Lowry (Ire), A Eckroat (US), D Lipsky (US), J Spieth (US) Selected others:-2 J Rahm (Spa); E L Donald (Eng), R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy shot a triple bogey on the last to spoil an otherwise solid opening round at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The Northern Irishman, 34, was one shot off the lead approaching the last but his disappointing finish meant he signed for an even-par 72.

The USA's Davis Riley hit a birdie on the 18th to move ahead of England's Matt Wallace for the outright lead.

Riley shot a five-under-par 67 while Wallace signed for a 68.

Wallace shot six birdies and two bogeys, including one on the last, as he made a strong start to his bid for a second win on the PGA Tour.

Riley dropped just one shot in his opening round, adding six birdies to move out in front of the chasing pack.

McIlroy had being going along solidly in his opening round, with a bogey on the par-four 10th the only blemish on his scorecard before his triple bogey on the last.

England's Danny Willett and Ireland's Shane Lowry are well placed in a share of third place after shooting three-under 69s in their opening rounds.