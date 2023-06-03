Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy last won a tournament at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January

Memorial Tournament third-round leaderboard -6: R McIlroy (NI), D Lipsky (US), K Si-woo (Kor); -5: D McCarthy (US), V Hovland (Nor), W Clark (US), L Hodges (US), M Hubbard (US); -4: C Morikawa (US), H Matsuyama (Jap), P Cantlay (US), P Rodgers (US), K Bradley (US) Selected others:-2: D Willett (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), R Fowler (US), J Rahm (Spa) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy says sticking to his plan on the final day of the Memorial Tournament will give him "a great chance" after a dogged third round shot him into a share of the lead.

The Northern Irishman's round of two under on Saturday saw him climb six places on the leaderboard.

He shares the lead with American David Lipsky and South Korea's Kim Si-woo.

"If I stick with the game plan of the last three days, I'll be in with a great chance," McIlroy told Sky Sports.

McIlroy, 34, has been focused on keeping the ball in play off the tee at the challenging Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio.

But he excelled on the greens in round three, needing just 22 putts all day - the fewest of anyone in the field.

The world number three added: "I am feeling more comfortable. I don't think I am 100%. I am battling and hanging in there. The course is playing really tough and it's about positioning your way around the course.

"It feels better. I keep saying this, I feel like I am not fighting the club face as much as I have been. I am able to release it a little bit more and just have a little more trust in it. This week, with how tough it's playing, you need to trust it.

"I think this course is still very playable from fairways. I have done a good job of keeping the ball in play. What I need to do tomorrow is stick to that gameplan, not get too ahead of myself or too aggressive."

McIlroy's key moments saw him chip in from off the green on 12 and - after dropping a shot on 16 - he fired an 8-iron from 178 yards to within 10ft and made birdie on 17.

American Lipsky has never won on the PGA Tour and despite still holding a share of the lead, he dropped three shots in his last six holes on day three.

South Korea's Kim was also not without his hiccups, posting double bogeys on holes three and 11, only to serve up six birdies to stay in contention.

American Justin Suh fell from his position as overnight leader to 14th after dropping four shots in the opening four holes of a five-over-par round.

And Japan's Hideki Matsuyama - second overnight - was left to rue a triple bogey on 12 when he found water in a three-over-par round that saw him slip to ninth in the field.