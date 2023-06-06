Close menu

PGA Tour and LIV Golf agree merger to end split in golf

Greg Norman
Former world number one Greg Norman has been a divisive figurehead of LIV Golf

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have agreed to merge with Saudi Arabian-backed circuit LIV Golf in a deal that ends the acrimonious split in the game.

The surprise announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men's game following the launch of LIV.

It means pending litigation between the tours will be halted and they will move forward as part of the same enterprise.

"This is a historic day for the game," said Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Tour, golf's leading circuit.

An agreement has been signed that will combine the PGA Tour and LIV's commercial operations and rights into a new, yet-to-be-named for-profit company.

The agreement includes the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour.

The emergence of the LIV circuit fractured men's professional golf over the last year, with several top players lured by its huge prize funds and no-cut events, which include a team format.LIV Golf is backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), an entity controlled by the Saudi crown prince and which has been embroiled in anti-trust lawsuits with the PGA Tour over the last year.

"This is a momentous day - to partner in this new entity is energising and exciting," said DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

Monahan, his counterpart on the PGA Tour, confirmed that the team element to LIV's format will remain in some form going forward.

"This transformational partnership recognises the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour's history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV - including the team golf concept - to create an organisation that will benefit players, partners and fans," he added.

An anti-trust lawsuit against the PGA Tour was originally filed last August by 11 golfers before being taken over by LIV Golf. It was scheduled to be heard in 2024.

In April, the DP World Tour won its legal battle against 12 LIV players who committed "serious breaches" of the Tour's code of behaviour by playing in LIV Golf events without its permission.

The subsequent increased fines and suspensions prompted Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson to resign their memberships and become ineligible for this year's Ryder Cup, which will take place from 29 September to 1 October.

Stenson had been selected as captain of the European team for the matches in Rome, but when he joined LIV he was sacked and replaced by Luke Donald.

Those players could now return to the fold, with the new enterprise pledging to establish a "fair and objective process" for players to re-apply for membership after the end of this season.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by cricketsi, today at 15:26

    So, after offering millions of dollars to lure players, LIV finally realising buying executives was much more efficient.

    • Reply posted by kloppo, today at 15:29

      kloppo replied:
      And cheaper 👍

  • Comment posted by RichB, today at 15:24

    Let me guess, lots of money changed hands. Yet more sportswashing.

    • Reply posted by jeff, today at 15:28

      jeff replied:
      Let them have their fun before all the oil money dries up.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 15:29

    "Saudi Arabia buys golf".

    Sad day for sport. Very sad day.

    • Reply posted by jacdimond , today at 15:33

      jacdimond replied:
      It's buying football too! Might be 3 of those consortiums involved in the premier league soon with united potentially being the next club to be bought out.

  • Comment posted by ks_17, today at 15:31

    This is the the most shameful hypocrisy and double standards from the PGA that I've ever seen in my life. After all their preaching about what LIV Golf represented and how it was mercenary sports washing, they are now merging with them??? Unbelievable!!!!

    • Reply posted by Nick Selby, today at 15:47

      Nick Selby replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 15:27

    What a shameful and vile collaboration

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 15:33

      cooperman replied:
      Quite the contrary - this is great news for re-unifying a sport that was in danger of fracturing itself for decades like boxing

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 15:28

    Buying individual members of the PGA Tour didn't work, so LIV bought the PGA.

    • Reply posted by turthforthewokefolk, today at 15:41

      turthforthewokefolk replied:
      Diageo bought gunniess,all irish should not drink gunniess,sounds dumb right

  • Comment posted by KB, today at 15:24

    Poor Form. Down with that sort of thing.

    • Reply posted by almondburyblade, today at 15:30

      almondburyblade replied:
      Surely that's an ecumenical matter? ;)

  • Comment posted by lukespeakman, today at 15:24

    Bet they all wish they had taken the LIV money now!

    • Reply posted by Andy W, today at 15:40

      Andy W replied:
      Spot on...

  • Comment posted by FootKnoll, today at 15:27

    LIV and LET DIE!!

    • Reply posted by farns barns, today at 15:36

      farns barns replied:
      Excellent!

  • Comment posted by ESCO, today at 15:31

    There are no principles at play here on either side ; simply hypocrisy, self interest and the love of money...

    • Reply posted by JellyBeans, today at 15:33

      JellyBeans replied:
      Spot on.
      As a newcastle fan we have this grey cloud of sportswashing hanging over us, but if you ask me its bo different than the US trying to push sports like baseball, basketball and american football on the world

      This deal shows 'sportswashing' is a fallacy, and its only an issue if youre the schmuck financially missing out

  • Comment posted by East Coast Warrior, today at 15:26

    Money, money, money. MONEEEEEEY!!!!

    • Reply posted by jeff, today at 15:29

      jeff replied:
      CREAM

  • Comment posted by Georgey Boy, today at 15:24

    Absolutely mental. Money talks. Will Rory go back to the European Tour?! I doubt it.

    • Reply posted by Ryan Hamer, today at 15:26

      Ryan Hamer replied:
      They're in with the merger

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:29

    Bad news for potential fresh talent in golf. The real upside of LIV was it took the ageing golfers off the tour and made room for new names.

  • Comment posted by Oldtory, today at 15:27

    Money, lots of it always beats integrity in sport

    • Reply posted by Bonkous, today at 15:38

      Bonkous replied:
      Life in general I’m afraid😔

  • Comment posted by Tim Groom, today at 15:26

    Just imagine not taking their big money offer and then playing for them anyway...

    • Reply posted by sasquatch, today at 16:08

      sasquatch replied:
      they wouldn't have split into LIV if the amount of money on offer wasn't as high as it is - would they have split for the same level of prize money in the PGA tour - 100% no...

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:25

    so PGA was scared, I'm shocked. All about the Green, and I don't mean the putting surface.

  • Comment posted by Rick, today at 15:30

    Sickening news. It appears there really isn’t anything dirty money can’t buy.

    • Reply posted by Blakatak, today at 15:46

      Blakatak replied:
      Whatever you think of any regime the money itself co rs from the sale of a resource which is much needed globally

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 15:24

    Ha ha ha BBC, Iain Carter has nothing to write about now

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 15:26

      stephen replied:
      actual golf

  • Comment posted by LBW, today at 15:24

    What a farce!

  • Comment posted by RandomMan, today at 15:27

    Kerchingggg

