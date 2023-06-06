Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jay Monahan became the PGA Tour's commissioner on 1 January 2017

The PGA Tour should be "ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed", says a group representing victims' families and survivors of the 9/11 attacks.

The PGA and DP World Tour have agreed a merger with Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway circuit LIV Golf.

PGA commissioner Jay Monahan previously referenced 9/11 when criticising players for leaving his tour for LIV.

"Our entire 9/11 community has been betrayed," said Terry Strada, chair of 9/11 Families United.

The 9/11 terror attacks on the United States in 2001 killed almost 3,000 people and according to an FBI declassified document, 15 of the 19 plane hijackers in the attack were Saudi nationals.

Strada, whose husband Tom was among those killed, said that the 9/11 community has been "betrayed" by Monahan and the PGA, and is "shocked and deeply offended."

"It appears their concern for our loved ones was merely window-dressing in their quest for money - it was never to honour the great game of golf," she added.

"Now the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones."

The PGA and LIV have agreed to combine their commercial operations and rights into a new, yet to be named for-profit company.

Monahan will be its chief executive while Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) which backs LIV, will be chairman.

The inaugural LIV season started last June, when Monahan said: "I have two families that are close to me that lost loved ones, and so my heart goes out to them.

"And I would ask any player that has left or any player that would ever consider leaving, have you ever had to apologise for being a member of the PGA Tour?"

Trump hails 'beautiful and glamorous deal'

Yasir Al-Rumayyan (right) with Donald Trump at the latest LIV Golf event, which was played at the former US president's course in Virginia

Phil Mickelson was one of the first players to switch from the PGA to LIV, after which Strada wrote to the six-time major winner and other big names who had accepted lucrative deals from LIV.

Speaking about those who lost loved ones in 9/11 before the US Open last June, Mickelson said: "I have the deepest of sympathy and empathy for them."

He added: "I would say to the Strada family, I would say to everyone that has lost loved ones, lost friends on 9/11 that I have deep, deep empathy for them. I can't emphasise that enough."

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old said on social media: "Awesome day today."

Courses owned by Donald Trump have hosted LIV events this season and last, including its most recent event in Sterling, Virginia.

On Tuesday, the former US president said: "Great news from LIV Golf. A big, beautiful and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf. Congrats to all."