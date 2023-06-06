Close menu

PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: 'The deal brings peace now, but turmoil lies ahead'

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods share a conversation at the Masters.
Rory McIlroy [left] and Tiger Woods were the faces of the PGA Tour's fight with LIV Golf's Greg Norman

When the email dropped it was like reading an April Fools' Day spoof, so far-fetched was the notion of the established golf tours harmoniously joining forces with the breakaway LIV circuit.

After unprecedented rancour, mudslinging, litigation and burned friendships, the PGA and DP World Tours accepted they were better together with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

It is an extraordinary about turn but there are billions of reasons why. Many observers will conclude the Kingdom has now bought men's professional golf.

Critics of its human rights record regard the deal as another tawdry extension of sportswashing.

This is a commercial deal bringing the tours under the same umbrella as LIV, which shook up the men's game like never before when it came into being a year ago. They will be unified in seeking profits.

The tours themselves will continue with their 2023 schedules, but the new commercial reality means future calendars will be heavily altered. While there is now peace between rival factions, there will still be plenty of turmoil ahead.

Many players are furious after staying loyal to the established tours by turning down lucrative offers to go to LIV. What Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - the faces of the the PGA Tour's fight with LIV Golf's chief Greg Norman and co - make of this will be fascinating.

The fact neither figure knew of the deal being brokered is another extraordinary facet in this stunning development.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan revealed it was seven weeks in the making and involved only a tight-knit group of officials. "There were four in-person meetings and a number of video calls and phone conversations," Monahan said.

"When you get into these conversations and given the complexity of what we were dealing with, it's not uncommon that the circle of information is very tight."

The new company will be chaired by PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, with Monahan as chief executive and an executive committee that will include PGA Tour policy board chairman Ed Herlihy and board member Jimmy Dunne.

According to Monahan it was Herlihy and Dunne who were involved in the initial talks to broker the deal. Less than two months later Monahan was sharing a television studio couch with his new business partner Al-Rumayyan.

The PGA Tour commissioner's change of direction is astonishing given his criticism of the Saudi regime when LIV was regarded as a hostile "existential threat" to the US circuit.

"I recognise everything I've said in my past positions," Monahan admitted. "I recognise people are going to call me a hypocrite. Anytime I said anything, I said it with the information I had in the moment."

Dustin Johnson holds the inaugural LIV Golf Championship trophy.
Dustin Johnson was the winner of last year's inaugural LIV Golf Championship

He now has to win over his players and formulate a future that includes the DP World Tour, which has to stall its plans to reveal a revamped 2024 schedule.

Right now, no-one knows how that will look across the golfing globe. Somehow the competing interests of the three circuits involved have to be accommodated, and the European tour will do well not to feel further marginalised.

It has no board representation with the new entity, although chief executive Keith Pelley says he is confident that will change.

Monahan has recognised the potential for team golf, which is at the heart of the LIV project. It want its line-ups to attract billionaire investment in the way cricket's Indian Premier League has done.

With peace declared, potential scope for interchangeability between circuits and more substantial television deals, the LIV team concept could become a lot more attractive.

It is also a bonus for all sides that legal proceedings against each other have ceased. The process of discovery was not attractive for LIV and the cost implications for the PGA Tour were also significant.

The deal also potentially eases pressure on the Ryder Cup. It will, surely, be easier to accommodate last month's US PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and other leading lights from LIV in the US team.

Frameworks to reintegrate those who jumped ship are being worked out. They will no doubt involve financial penalties and in Europe's case the punishments deemed fair and proportionate by an independent arbitration panel in April will stand.

But the fact the two sides are no longer at war should make it easier for the likes of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell to rejoin the tour and regain a chance of future Ryder Cup roles.

LIV frontman Norman - such a big player in these golf wars - was absent from the announcement. It has been reported in the US that he is unlikely to be involved in the new partnership.

"A great day in global golf for players and fans alike," the Australian former world number one tweeted. "The journey continues."

But whether Norman will be on board remains to be seen. Both Woods and McIlroy - who is due to speak at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday before defending his Canadian Open title this week on the PGA Tour - said they could only do business with LIV if its commissioner stood down.

As Monahan stated, "circumstances change" and it seems they will continue to evolve at a rapid rate in the coming days and weeks. His next challenge is to win over his players - they are tour loyalists but their loyalty to him is being tested.

Comments

Join the conversation

249 comments

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 07:20

    The PGA and DP World Tours have sold their souls, absolute disgrace.
    Money, money, money !

    • Reply posted by rambo 73, today at 07:22

      rambo 73 replied:
      Absolutely correct. Money talks.

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 07:14

    Golf has become a farce of a sport, like boxing, selling its soul for money.
    The players will get over the hypocrisy, comforted by the money, but for the rest of us, it should be a big switch off.

    • Reply posted by nostars, today at 07:21

      nostars replied:
      Its amazing to me that only know you'd realise that sport in every guise is co-opted by big money. You might as well pick a company on the stock market to root for as opposed to a team or player. Look at every aspect of the world around you, it has no soul. Sport and particularly golf were gone long ago.

  • Comment posted by Tony Rolfe, today at 07:10

    The players have been blindsided.
    What now for the next Ryder Cup and beyond?
    Disgusted!

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 07:24

      NGOK replied:
      In a few years it will be business as normal and more money in the players pockets. I was more peeved when sold out the armchair fans by taking The Open off free to air.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 07:37

    The game might have become, overnight, incredibly rich but morally bankrupt.

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 08:00

      NGOK replied:
      Did they have a choice. Same has happened with all sport. A few billion is chicken feed for the Saudi's and the players would eventually play elsewhere if the winnings were so much greater. (it's a short career etc).

  • Comment posted by Sensible Al, today at 07:34

    Presumably the players from both tours have voting rights on this. It is not something than can be rubber-stamped by a few individuals. They have sold their souls and used the same rhetoric (bull****) of growing the game. Lets see how much support there is from the membership for this. Hopefully we will hear their thoughts today. Golf is at a crossroads. I am disgusted by their lack of morals

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 07:45

      Turtle replied:
      The best players being able to play in the top competitions - this can only be good news for golf!

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 07:17

    PGA obviously cared more about monetary growth than human rights growth. #hypocrites

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 07:19

      NGOK replied:
      I think the UK and US are not whiter than white re supporting dodgy regimes and a bit of collateral damage.

  • Comment posted by Eyes Wide Open, today at 07:18

    I would imagine John Rahm and Rory are absolutely gutted by their backstabbing organisation.
    There is more to come on this....
    and as for Ryder Cup teams playing as a team, watch out. I doubt the PGA boys would partner a LIV boy on either side.
    Just an utter joke.

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 07:25

      NGOK replied:
      In years to come it will be seen as a storm in a tea cup. The Saudis own most of the UK already.

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 07:41

    I'm sure the Saudis will pay the golfers even more millions for their silence,
    just like they have with the politicians.

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 07:56

      NGOK replied:
      If someone offered me 3x more for doing the same job I'd take the money. Sorry. If it was the Saudis I'd justify it by saying I'm only putting in windows not like selling them arms! Such is life.....

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 07:43

    PGA and DP Tours have sold their loyal members down the river, disgusting betrayal.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 08:13

      cb replied:
      I'm sure to someone this made sense, but to the rest, absolutely none.
      How to switch people off a niche sport.
      GLA

  • Comment posted by gustaaf, today at 07:27

    I wonder if a substantial number of player's will not be accepting of Monahan being the Chief Executive of the new entity. I'm sure he has negotiated himself a very healthy pay rise to sign off on this sell out. Hopefully they'll put pressure on him to resign after not consulting the PGA players.

    • Reply posted by Shaun, today at 07:31

      Shaun replied:
      The money is still tainted who ever is at the head of it

  • Comment posted by soulsurfer, today at 07:22

    Watch out european football, the money monster is coming...

    • Reply posted by john, today at 07:35

      john replied:
      The money monster in football arrived with Sky Tv

  • Comment posted by rogerstorer, today at 07:23

    Awful. Anyone with decency would boycott this.

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 07:31

      Phil replied:
      You can boycott it .. but if you are a player where do you go to to play or a spectator .. what else would you be able to watch ? A merger of all 3 means this will be the only show in town unless someone tries to start another breakaway tour and where would the money come from ??

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 07:36

    You wonder how much money the the top executives have been offered to do this?

    • Reply posted by Phil K, today at 07:42

      Phil K replied:
      Why do you wonder? What does it have to do with you?

  • Comment posted by Doonhamer, today at 07:32

    That's me stopped watching pro golf then. No way am I paying Sky to watch Saudi funded golf tournaments. They said they joined LIV to play less and be free agents, now professional golf is one big monopoly and they have no choice where they can play. Sad day for golf. RIP professional golf.

  • Comment posted by Busta, today at 07:47

    With no detail and all talk from DP and PGA. They got blinded by money with no plan on how to bring golf together. Hanging out the players they asked to be mouthpieces over the last year while those players turned down big money for morals.

    Shambolic

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 08:22

      cb replied:
      imagine what the masters is now going to be like... gone the green jacket, now the gold leaf & diamond encrusted jacket, lambo golf buggies, flashing lights when the ball is putted and $10billion to the winner...
      Not sure how this expands the golf world to the masses, more likely to lose a fair few...
      Sad day for golf!

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 07:26

    The PGAT is run by the players for the players, except when the bribe is large enough.

    • Reply posted by john, today at 07:34

      john replied:
      The PGAT is run for the benefit of its fat cat bosses... Who realised the merger will grease their palms even more.

  • Comment posted by hunkydory, today at 07:20

    I wonder how many millions were in the brown envelopes to get this deal agreed

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 07:50

      NGOK replied:
      I'd write a pious response, but I'm typing this on a Chinese chromebook I bought because it was half the price of the one made by a nice democracy.

  • Comment posted by CamaroZ28, today at 07:14

    The PGA sold their soul. Golf will never be the same. It might well turn out to be a good thing, the introduction of other formats of the sport, but I feel for the staunch LIV opposition. They were apparently told the morning of the merger it was happening. I wouldn't be surprised if you see more lawsuits launched. Money talks to Monahan, surely his position is untenable now?

    • Reply posted by Greg Norman, today at 07:17

      Greg Norman replied:
      If the players dont agree with what they are told to do, they will be fined heavily.

      If they dont like the rules they are welcome to resign from the tour.

  • Comment posted by Slinger, today at 07:44

    Why don't a group of the leading players leave the PGA Tour and start a new tour?

    • Reply posted by Kevin, today at 07:48

      Kevin replied:
      Ultimately this is what will happen. I can see a boycott of PGA tournaments in the short term and a new tour developed as there are so many unhappy players who want nothing to do with this sport washing.

  • Comment posted by axl, today at 07:44

    Reality is many of the PGA Tour’s sponsors have strong links to oil money themselves. This is just more obvious. I wonder what pressure was being exerted on the PGA Tour in the background through that route..

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 08:04

      NGOK replied:
      The only pressure that counts is Pounds (or dollars). Hardly just the Saudi's. Most of us do the same in reverse seeking out cheaper products without too much research into why they are cheaper.

