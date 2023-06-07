Last updated on .From the section Golf

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour's shock merger with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) will ultimately be "good for golf", says Rory McIlroy.

The world number three had been a firm defender of the PGA Tour as rivals accepted lucrative deals to join the LIV Golf series, funded by PIF.

Speaking at the Canadian Open, the Northern Irishman said he had "mixed emotions" about the "surprise" deal.

But he added: "[In] 10 years this is going to be good for pro golf."

More to follow.