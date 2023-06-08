McIlroy said on Wednesday that he still hates LIV Golf, but would rather have Saudi Arabia's PIF as a partner

Rory McIlroy said he and Justin Rose agreed not to speak about the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's LIV Golf merger as they teed off at the Canadian Open.

It is the first tournament since the shock merger was announced on Tuesday.

McIlroy and Rose both snubbed joining LIV Golf, which is funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

"Rosie and I said, 'All right, no chatting until lunch so that we can actually concentrate on what we're doing out there,'" McIlroy said.

"We started to get in a conversation walking down the first [hole] and we're like, 'No, let's stop this. Let's just focus on our golf and we'll say what we want to say when we get inside.'

"So, it was nice to play a round of golf and focus on something else for those five hours we were out there."

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, a two-time defending champion at the Canadian Open, finished the first round on one-under-par, while England's Rose was two shots better off at three-under.

Rose's compatriot Aaron Rai had a share of the clubhouse lead after hitting a five-under-par 67.

Asked whether he was bothered by the news of the merger after staying "loyal" to the PGA tour, Rose said he believed LIV players had more to be worried about.

"The headline seems like it's just going to be this very smooth transition and, 'Come on back, boys, it's all done now', Rose said.

"I don't think that's the case. I still think I'm happy where I am. I'd probably be more concerned if I was on LIV right now than on the PGA Tour.

"They have sacrificed a lot as well in terms of ranking and all these types of things. So, there might not be such an easy step for a few of them if that's the case, if it comes down to, you know, exemptions and what your categories are on the PGA Tour."

World number three McIlroy, who has been a staunch critic of LIV Golf, said on Wednesday that the merger will ultimately be "good for golf", but he feels there should be consequences for the LIV defectors.