Tyrell Hatton has one win on the PGA Tour and six on the European Tour

Canadian Open second-round leaderboard -9 C Yuan (Chn); -8 A Rai (Eng), T Hatton (Eng), C Conners (Can), CT Pan (Twn) Selected others: -6 J Rose (Eng), R McIlroy (NI); -4 H Hall (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); -3 C Tarren (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); Level R Knox (Sco); +2 M Laird (Sco) Full leaderboard

Tyrrell Hatton shot an eight-under-par 64 to leap into contention after the second round of the Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

The 31-year-old Englishman got through the opening round in level par but nine birdies and only one bogey helped him end day two one shot off the lead in a four-way share of second place.

Hatton is alongside compatriot Aaron Rai, who carded a three-under 69.

Carl Yuan of China holds a one-shot lead on nine under overall.

He followed up an opening round of 68 with a five-under 67 on Friday.

Corey Conners of Canada and CT Pan of Chinese Taipei are alongside Hatton and Rai in a tie for second.

"A lot of putts went in, which was nice," Hatton said.

"The greens were a bit funky this afternoon. I managed to hit my start line, they'd bobble off line and thankfully they bobbled back on line and went in."

Justin Rose lies two shots behind compatriots Rai and Hatton and he was joined on six under by Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, the defending champion carding a 67 on Friday.

The world number three is looking to win the tournament for a third time and his cause was helped by five birdies which leave him three shots behind the leader at the halfway point.