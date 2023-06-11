Last updated on .From the section Golf

Dale Whitnell finished three shots clear of American Sean Crocker

Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard -21 D Whitnell (Eng); -18 S Crocker (US); -15 Y Paul (Ger), A Van Dam (Ned); -14 R Ramsay (Sco), G Cowley (Eng), P Waring (Eng), S Kjeldsen (Den) Selected others: -13 M Jordan (Eng); -11 D Law (Sco), D Gavins (Eng), M Southgate (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Dale Whitnell claimed his first DP World Tour win with a three-shot victory at the Scandinavian Mixed.

Whitnell, 34, led by six shots after two rounds, but saw his advantage cut to just two by charging American Sean Crocker at one point on the final day.

However, a birdie on the 17th eased the pressure for the Englishman who finished on 21 under.

"It's awesome," said an emotional Whitnell, who turned professional 14 years ago.

Whitnell previously balanced his golf with work as a courier and earned his DP World Tour card in 2019.

He added: "It's been a long road for me, I've got so many people to thank - my fiancee Angie, my little dog, Craig my coach who I didn't know flew out today, my mum and dad, Callaway, Travis Mathew, all my friends and family.

"It means everything to me."

Whitnell has earned three top-10 finishes in 2023 and is now in the top 20 in the Race to Dubai rankings, with the top 50 players competing in the DP World Tour Championship.

The Netherlands' Anne van Dam was the leading women's player at the mixed event in Sweden, finishing tied for third on 15 under alongside Germany's Yannik Paul.

Scotland's Richie Ramsay was tied for fifth with England's Gabriella Cowley and Paul Waring on 14 under.