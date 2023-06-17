Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy has gone on to win three of the previous four majors in which he has opened with three rounds in the 60s

Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark take a one-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the US Open with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler firmly in contention.

Fowler's bogey on the 18th saw him conclude his third round at 10 over along with fellow American Clark.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy is a shot further back on nine under after a 69.

World number one Scheffler, who holed his 196-yard second shot for an eagle on the par-four 17th and birdied the last, is three shots back.

