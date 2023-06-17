Close menu

US Open 2023: Rickie Fowler & Wyndham Clark lead with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler firmly in contention

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments5

Rory McIlroy & Xander Schauffele
Rory McIlroy has gone on to win three of the previous four majors in which he has opened with three rounds in the 60s

Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark take a one-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the US Open with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler firmly in contention.

Fowler's bogey on the 18th saw him conclude his third round at 10 over along with fellow American Clark.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy is a shot further back on nine under after a 69.

World number one Scheffler, who holed his 196-yard second shot for an eagle on the par-four 17th and birdied the last, is three shots back.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by djkirky, today at 04:26

    10 over? Must be a challenging course

  • Comment posted by Sax and RocknRoll, today at 04:25

    C'mon Lee Westwood.

  • Comment posted by Benny B, today at 04:23

    Go Rory!

  • Comment posted by john radford, today at 04:18

    Rory will blow it .

    • Reply posted by RobD, today at 04:29

      RobD replied:
      John you forgot to take your happy polls today. Back to bed with you

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.