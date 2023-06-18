Close menu

US Open 2023: Wyndham Clark holds off Rory McIlroy to claim first major title in Los Angeles

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments79

Rory McIlroy's nine-year wait for a fifth major win goes on after he was beaten by one shot by American Wyndham Clark at the US Open in Los Angeles.

Clark, 29, carded a level-par 70 to claim his first major on 10 under par and the $3.6m (£2.8m) winner's cheque.

"US Opens are tough. I felt at ease though and kept saying to myself, 'I can do this, I can do this'," he said.

McIlroy looked shattered after another close call in a major but said: "I'm right there, it's such fine margins."

Underdog Clark's triumph, a fine storyline in Hollywood, means it is now 3,234 days since his last major triumph at the US PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2014.

And whether at Southern Hills, Torrey Pines, the Augusta National, St Andrews or now on Los Angeles Country Club's ultra-exclusive north course, a theme has continued of the Northern Irishman just falling short - he now has 19 top-10 finishes in majors.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he added: "I have just got to keep putting myself in these positions. Sooner or later it's going to happen for me.

"There are a couple of things I will rue. The chip on 14 being one. It was really hard to get the ball close but I hung in there and just didn't quite get the job done.

"I will keep coming back until I get another one."

The world number three, who has essentially won everything else there is to win in golf is sure to place this week high on his list of missed opportunities.

However, like in his final reckoning of the 150th Open Championship last summer it was tough to find too much fault with performance.

The best of the rest

World number one Scottie Scheffler was third, two shots further adrift.

Joint overnight leader Rickie Fowler slipped to a disappointing five-over 75 as he finished in a tie for fifth.

Fowler's bogey at the 18th was one of seven overall as he fell away to end up a shot behind reigning Open champion Cameron Smith, who made three birdies on the back nine during a late charge.

Australia's Min Woo Lee and Tommy Fleetwood also ended the championship on five under, with the Englishman making eagles on the sixth and 14th holes as he delivered the lowest round of the day with a seven-under 63.

It saw the 32-year-old, who also made four birdies, create history as he became the first player to shoot 63 twice at the US Open and the fourth player after Greg Norman, Vijay Singh and Brooks Koepka to post multiple 63s in major championships.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by MTK, today at 03:56

    If Rory learned how to putt, he would have won by 6 shots today

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 03:54

    Putting let Rory down again but hopefully he can turn this into a positive to mentally tell himself that he's close to winning again and it's just a matter of time.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 03:50

    Why does Rory get so much abuse on here when he is a successful golfer

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 03:50

    Sorry. But that course in Los Angeles is not suitable for the US Open. So what if they have not hosted a major tournament before. There was no tight fairways or thick rough to challenge the players and it only became tougher because of the pin positions and the course drying out

  • Comment posted by Barry L, today at 03:46

    Rory no longer has the mental capability to compete on the last day of the majors. I fear he will never win a major again, unless he can recapture the confidence of youth.

  • Comment posted by Gawain, today at 03:44

    Clarke looked like a winner the last two rounds. The way he carried himself, his poise, calm, charisma. Looked like a Major champion. Played good shots. A worthy winner. Rory played well but just didn't look like he had the belief & confidence. He's a great guy & I was rooting for him, will be in future Majors. Clarke, with confidence that comes from winning a Major can go on to be in the elite.

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 03:34

    Irish golfer ain't it. Love to see it.

    • Reply posted by Gael Force, today at 03:52

      Gael Force replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by villa4tw, today at 03:34

    Apart from not being able to make a putt outside 7ft, Rory played really well. Clark deserved it and held his nerve.

    • Reply posted by MBDA, today at 03:37

      MBDA replied:
      Just about.. did his best to throw it away but also hit some great shots to build his cushion

  • Comment posted by SPLSAVE, today at 03:33

    Spare a thought for Rickie - would love to have seen him earn a major, but Clark was outstanding.

  • Comment posted by Powerhitter, today at 03:31

    Course got tougher as the week went on, but it’s a course I would never wish to play, not that I could anyway. That fairway on the 18th hole was far too wide for a US Open. Clarke hit a 50 yard slice and still found it.

  • Comment posted by Lysias Funk, today at 03:31

    Congratulations Wyndham Clark! I had a feeling after his emotional win at Wells Fargo that this might be the start of something special but didn’t think it would happen so soon. Reward for what has clearly been a lot of hard work.

  • Comment posted by TonyHK, today at 03:27

    What’s Rory need to do to win another major? Simple. Act like a champion, play like a champion. He’s clearly got the playing ability but he doesn’t have the mental capability. Playing GIR golf doesn’t win majors.

    • Reply posted by MBDA, today at 03:36

      MBDA replied:
      Wins majors more often than you think…. Tiger won a number of his majors by being that last man standing and not making any mistakes

  • Comment posted by Lerwick, today at 03:26

    Rory played pretty well today. He couldn't buy a putt but also couldn't get his approach shots close enough to make more of them makeable. Clark has a hutch up there, as he kept pulling rabbits out. Three green side lies in awkward, thick rough and all came out perfectly. A flop off tight, tight lie to save par and finding greens after putting drives in the rough. Good for him.

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 03:32

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      And if those scrambles go wrong, at least half and maybe all of this chat is full of praise for Rory hitting fairways and greens on a tough US Open setup while others around him couldn't.

      Instead, the same approach gets torn apart below the line.

      He played archetypal US Open golf today, and that meant one of the players around him had to have a reply under pressure. Turns out one of them did!

  • Comment posted by matt_5 , today at 03:24

    In fairness I thought Rory played well. He gets bigged up alot when he's nowhere near leading or winning, but on this occasion I think he deserves alot of credit. End of the day there was only one player was better than him over 4 rounds. Not bad.

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 03:29

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      It's not always been obvious because a lot of his best Sunday rounds have been to get backdoor top-10s, but Rory actually leads all players in Sunday major performance... In the years since he last won any.

      This final round was certainly no stinker either. He just never had any of those birdie putts drop and he had the one costly slip on 14.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 03:19

    Rory putted like a guy who was hoping the leader would gag it away, 10 years and he hasn't made a putt on Sunday to save his life.

  • Comment posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 03:19

    As recently as March, Wyndham Clark was playing an "alternate field" event because he was too low-ranked for the World Match Play.

    He's now won two huge events in as many months. This kind of natural ascent is what happens when there's a free-flowing meritocracy in golf, and as such somehow even more of a rebuke to LIV than if Rory had won.

    Congratulations, Wyndham Clark. The secret is out!

  • Comment posted by Itsonlymyopinion, today at 03:13

    I fully recognise the importance of the staff in preparing the course, and the caddies in supporting the golfers, but giving out specific awards at this presentation ceremony is going too far. American super egos.

  • Comment posted by jjames, today at 03:13

    Rory drove brilliantly. Wedge play was decent first 2 days but that along with the putting once again was some of the worse of those in contention.

    • Reply posted by MBDA, today at 03:15

      MBDA replied:
      Saw a lot of short missed putts today only 2 of them were Rory

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 03:11

    Best player this week won. This was a so so US Open, I like this open to have its tight fairways and deeper 1st cut. Too many short irons and 270-300 yard par 3’s are stupid. RM just couldn’t get irons going, first putt was always from distance. Next up, thee Open.

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 03:16

      Des G Runtled replied:
      this was still a tough course, the scores were made on the first 2 days and early on the weekend, a bit of difference every now and then does no harm

  • Comment posted by Luke King, today at 03:11

    Great win for Wyndham and well deserved with 3 major winners in behind. Not to be for Rory his lack of confidence with the putter will forever hold him back.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport