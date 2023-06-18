Rory McIlroy has not won a major title since 2014, when he won The Open and US PGA Championship titles

Rory McIlroy says he "would go through 100 Sundays like this" to get his hands on another major title after falling short at the US Open in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old was pipped to the trophy by American Wyndham Clark who won his first major by one shot.

In contention throughout, McIlroy's bogey on the 14th proved pivotal as it erased his sole birdie of the round.

"When I finally win this next major, it's going to be really, really sweet," said McIlroy, who has won four majors.

McIlroy has contested 33 since his last victory, at the US PGA Championship in Kentucky in 2014.

In that time, he has had nine top-five finishes and a series of near misses, including last year when he held the joint lead heading into the final round at The Open at St Andrews, only to miss out by two shots.

He was never in front here, but his sheer excellence off the tee and relentless ability to hit greens meant he was always poised to strike, however he failed to convert any putts over eight feet as he signed for 16 pars, one birdie and one bogey.

"I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship," said the Northern Irishman who has finished in the top-10 in his past five US Opens.

"The golf course was playing really tricky but all in all, I played a solid round. It is fine margins at this level, at this tournament especially, but I fought to the very end.

"I'll keep coming back until I get another one."

His next chance to end his long wait for a major title will come at the 151st Open Championship in July at Royal Liverpool.

It is where he won the Claret Jug back in 2014 - the third of his four majors - and McIlroy explained when his preparation would begin for that tournament.

"Three minutes ago," he said.

"I'll play Travelers next week [on the PGA Tour], I'll play the Scottish Open [at The Renaissance Club in Scotland in July] but I am focused on making sure that I am ready to go for Liverpool."