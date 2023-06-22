Last updated on .From the section Golf

MacIntyre needs a big upturn in form if he is to make the European Ryder Cup team

Scotland's number one golfer Robert MacIntyre has split with coach Simon Shanks and caddie Mike Thomson.

The 26-year-old is to reunite with Davie Burns and Greg Milne, who worked with him when he finished sixth at the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush.

The player from Oban was crowned rookie of the year on the DP World Tour a few months after his Open debut.

Having been as high as 42 in March 2021, MacIntyre is currently outside the top 100 in the world rankings.

MacIntyre admits in recent months he has "not been enjoying" the sport and hopes the change will bring a return to the "fun" feeling he had when he burst onto the Tour.

This week, he begins a run of five consecutive events at the European Open in Munich before competing at the British Masters, Made In Himmerland in Denmark, Scottish Open and the the final major of the year, the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

MacIntyre has two European Tour career victories, including last year's Italian Open at the Marco Simone Golf Club, which is the venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup in September.

The Scot sits 18th on the European points list for team selection and 17th in the world category.