Tom McKibbin earned his first DP World Tour triumph on German soil earlier this month but suffered a markedly different fate in Munich on Friday

Less than three weeks after winning his first DP World Tour event, Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin carded a septuple-bogey 11 to miss the cut at the BMW International Open.

McKibbin was two off the pace after an opening 68 but had dropped to level par as he reached the 16th hole on Friday.

However, the 20-year-old's hopes of staying in the tournament sank as he found water three times on the 16th.

That led to him making 11, with a bogey and birdie completing a round of 83.

The Northern Irishman's 11-over-par round left him on seven over overall - seven outside the projected cut of level par.

On a day of blustery conditions in Munich, McKibbin hit five bogeys in his opening 15 holes with a birdie coming at the par-five 11th as he produced an impressive up and down.

Standing on the 16th tee, he stood on the projected cut mark but there was no indication of the drama that was to follow as he hit his tee shot down the middle of the fairway on the par four.

However he then fired his second into water short of the green and his trouble was far from finished as his fourth shot flew into an awkward spot over the back of the putting surface.

McKibbin was heavy handed with two attempted chip shots which went beyond the flag into the water and after his next attempt stayed on the fringe of the green, he eventually two-putted for his 11.

The 20-year-old received congratulations from his fellow Holywood player Rory McIlroy after triumphing in superb style at the European Open in Hamburg on 3 June.

On that occasion, McKibbin's magnificent second shot over water set up his first tour triumph but the dreaded wet stuff was to punish him three weeks later.

Nearing the end of play, Australia's Daniel Hillier was leading the field on nine under after adding a 67 to his opening 68.