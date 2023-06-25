Last updated on .From the section Golf

Keegan Bradley

Travelers Championship final round leaderboard -23 K Bradley (USA); -20 Z Blair (USA), B Harman (USA); -19 P Cantlay (USA), C Reavie (USA), S Scheffler (USA) Selected others: -18 R McIlroy (NI); -14 S Lowry (Ire), -13 A Rai (Eng) Full leaderboard

Keegan Bradley sealed a sixth career win on the PGA Tour with victory at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The American, 37, carded a final-round two-under-par 68 to finish on 23 under overall.

That left the 2011 PGA champion three clear of the field, with compatriot Zac Flair shooting a superb eight-under 62 to finish second alongside Brian Harman.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy finished in a share of seventh place.

The 34-year-old hit five birdies in his first seven holes to climb the leaderboard but a bogey on the ninth and just two gains on the back nine meant he signed for a 64 to finish on 18 under overall, five shots behind Bradley.

World number one Scottie Scheffler shot a five-under 65 to finish four shots off the lead in a share of fourth place.