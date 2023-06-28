Close menu

Sir Nick Faldo says golf needs to adopt F1 approach to capitalise on merger with PIF

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Sir Nick Faldo, who the British Masters in 1989, played in Wednesday's Pro-Am at The Belfry

Tournaments such as this week's British Masters can benefit from the controversial merger involving golf's established tours and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, says Sir Nick Faldo.

The Englishman, who won six majors, believes golf needs to adopt a similar outlook to Formula 1 to fully capitalise on the deal.

He also thinks that the breakaway LIV Tour, fronted by his great rival Greg Norman, will fade from relevance.

Faldo is event host for the next five years for the Belfry tournament, which tees off on Thursday with only eight of the world's top 100 players competing.

World number 31 Justin Rose is the leading player in the DP World Tour tournament. But Faldo predicts a bright future for the competition at a venue which staged the Ryder Cup on four occasions.

"It's a long term plan," the winner of three Opens and three Masters titles told BBC Sport. "I'm using this year for assessing. The course [which opened in 1977] may be due for some refreshing because the game, as we all know, has moved on a lot."

Faldo, who won the British Masters in 1989, acknowledges that the strength of field is a far cry from past glories. Past winners include fellow former world number ones; Norman, Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam, Bernhard Langer, Lee Westwood and Rose.

"Obviously everybody wants the best field they can get and we'll have to see what we can do with that in the future if you elevate the event," Faldo added.

"We have the higher powers on both sides of the Atlantic, I believe the goal is now they have a partnership to really bolster up professional golf.

"If it's literally supported by global golf, it's not like your going off and playing on a different tour, you're actually going off to play a great tournament supported by the world of golf. That's kind of what it feels to me.

"I would hope that the best players do venture out and go around the world a bit like I did, Seve, Pricey (Nick Price), obviously even Greg back in the day. We toured all four quarters of the world."

For golf's new age to succeed, Faldo believes the game needs to look at the way other sports promote themselves. "The bottom line is to make golf a real global sport with great coverage," he said.

"Formula 1 is huge, isn't it? They've got great coverage. I bet you I could name more F1 drivers than I could golfers because they do such a good job in making them personalities and you know the teams and all that sort of thing.

"I did say this moons ago, take a leaf out of F1 and what they do and what the drivers have to do.

"I was part of it back in the day, but isn't it farcical that golfers say you can't talk to me before I play golf, don't disturb me. And then an F1 driver has to talk before they put a helmet on and they could kill themselves at the third corner.

"It's a slightly different mindset isn't it? Golfers need to click into the mode a bit quicker and do more so you do really get to know the faces and the characters."

Men's professional golf has been reflected in the Netflix series Full Swing, but it was the streaming service's cycling version that was more eye catching to Faldo. "I just watched the Tour de France on Netflix," the 65-year-old said.

"My goodness, guys crashing and throwing up and beyond exhaustion. It was pretty compelling. And what did we see? We saw Justin Thomas go down to CVS to get some cough drops.

"I mean come on, seriously," he laughed.

Faldo admits he is as much in the dark as anyone regarding how the surprise merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF, which was announced on 6 June, will pan out. "I don't know," he said. "Nobody knows.

"I think they needed this partnership because the legal bills were going to be colossal. I mean, they might have been talking a couple of hundred million for the legal bills between two sides."

The LIV tour continues this week at Valderrama on the Costa Del Sol. Faldo insists he would have had no interest in going to the 48-man, shotgun start 54-hole series.

"I don't exactly think that's Faldo golf," he smiled, before revealing he has no issues with the players who departed to the new circuit.

"They went and they left. That was their decision to go, fine. I have no problems with that.

"For me, you don't know what's going on. You can't see their scores on TV, it's very minimal coverage so I personally thought it was going to fade out anyway in another year or so."

But there can be no denying the hyper inflation LIV and their $25m tournaments have brought to the men's game.

"The money is crazy compared to our era," Faldo observed.

"You can waltz around and hit a golf ball for four days and walk away with half a million and upwards for a nice finish. It's slightly different than my day; considerably in fact. We were excited to get 1500 quid to finish third in Madrid."

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 18:18

    Love LIV

  • Comment posted by Rappers, today at 18:12

    Hmm I respect Faldo for what he has done in the game but he needs to start smelling the coffee.

    "I was part of it back in the day, but isn't it farcical that golfers say you can't talk to me before I play golf, don't disturb me..." Oh and Faldo back in the day would have been very approachable. Really?

    No one knows what LIV and the tours have cooked up yet. However, I think it will end in tears.

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 18:08

    Faldo is so out of touch. Been socialising to much with Mcclroy.

  • Comment posted by Lord Hawhaw, today at 17:47

    Isn’t SNF comparing apples with pears; F1 has a maximum of 22 drivers/race, golf has upto 160 competitors/tournament. Netflix is hardly the arbiter of how sport is marketed, it creates its own narrative for its own popularity. F1 has no majors just races and an end of season WC. From my viewing on SKY sports golf in the USA is very popular, just look at the crowds on a Thursday. The Belfry vs TPC

  • Comment posted by andyg, today at 17:16

    Golf is a world game now, and so there should really be a world tour just like F1 and Tennis. Why should everyone around the world have to live in the USA to play with the best golfers? And now that players from Asia are dominating woman's golf and starting to impact men's golf, golf should be promoted and viewable live in all parts of the world.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:29

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Data doesn't lie on that scale, to put it simply golf does not sell worldwide.................

  • Comment posted by Patty, today at 17:16

    DPWT should have joined LIV golf right at the start. It’s sad to say but they were always going to be squeezed out

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 17:15

    So, Nick has a microphone put in front of him, before a tournament he is hosting, and he comes out with some half arsed nonsense. I don't follow F1, but what is he on about?

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:42

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Nonsense. That's what he's on about. Comparing Golf with F1 is when I realised this is more BBC hyperbole.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 17:11

    The sport is now Saudi owned, they will do with it as they see fit. It's that simple.

  • Comment posted by ninnsgdad, today at 17:07

    There need to be the best players playing different formats each week.
    Not just 4 day strokeplay every week.
    More match play team events, scrambles and stableford competitions so the recreational golfer can relate and go out and play themselves.
    Golf needs to stop thinking everyone needs to be given a living.
    If you're in the top 100 players in the world you get the money, if not get better.

  • Comment posted by keef, today at 17:05

    It’s actually a good idea 20/25 elite tournaments all around the world - play for points and the world champion at the end each year

  • Comment posted by eaglescorer, today at 16:59

    F1's main strength is that it's commercial rights are held in one pair of hands I believe.
    So perhaps how the Tour-PIF arrangement pans out and who then holds those rights could be crucial.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:34

      WilyOldFox replied:
      That is down to whoever owns the sport. Liberty Media choose how they want to market F1, certainty didn't have the same level of access when Bernie was around.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 16:59

    Well that was a boring read, I was hoping it was going to be about quickening the game up, ah well at least the trolls will be happy RM didn’t get a mention.

    • Reply posted by eaglescorer, today at 17:06

      eaglescorer replied:
      Pace of play won't be resolved until clubs fully take responsibility for it be setting organised golf events to realistic tee time intervals subject to playing group size, ie. 8mins/2balls, 10mins/3balls, 12mins/4balls.
      Not possible for all golf but with roll ups, competitions, societies etc, easily achievable.

  • Comment posted by DMac, today at 16:59

    Mmm... best you stay out of it Sir Nick.

    • Reply posted by Sweeper, today at 17:02

      Sweeper replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by paul mcdonald, today at 16:58

    So, what he really means in PGA & European have done a poor job on marketing compared to F1 and the players are earning a fortune compared to his day. Correct on both counts!

    • Reply posted by Sweeper, today at 17:02

      Sweeper replied:
      Really means? Tgats exactly what he said.

  • Comment posted by Chip, today at 16:57

  • Comment posted by Scaarn on, today at 16:53

    Now it seems it's safe to say the pgatour's US centric monopoly isn't actually all that good for the game....and funny how Norman was the only one putting himself out there saying golf should follow F1's lead....i wonder how many more will come out from under the bed to say it's actually been a good idea all along....

