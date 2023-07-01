Last updated on .From the section Golf

English pair Oliver Wilson (left) and Andy Sullivan (right) are among six leaders heading into the final round of the British Masters

British Masters third-round leaderboard -7 O Wilson (Eng), A Sullivan (Eng), J Morrison (Eng), N Moeller (Den), J Luiten (Ned), G Migliozzi (Ita) Selected others: -6 M Kieffer (Ger); -4 MacIntyre (Sco), J Rose (Eng), D Bradbury (Eng), M Jordan (Eng), C Hill (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Oliver Wilson, Andy Sullivan and James Morrison are among six joint leaders after the third round of the British Masters at the Belfry.

The English trio are joined by Denmark's Niklas Noergaard Moeller, Dutchman Joost Luiten and Italy's Guido Migliozzi on seven under par.

Local favourite Sullivan, who lives 15 miles from the course in Nuneaton, carded birdies at the final two holes.

Sullivan said he needed a "little beer" to calm his nerves before the last day.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," added Sullivan.

"I didn't get anything going all day. I was very steady, very solid and the last couple of holes was sweet to finish like that.

"It's amazing. It's been so nice to see so many friendly faces out there. I'm going to enjoy it.

"It's lucky I've got quite a few friends on Tour and I managed to scrounge about 120 tickets so it's fantastic to have all these people come out and watch you.

"I'm very grateful for the support they give, taking the time out of their weekend and I've thoroughly enjoyed it. I can't wait for tomorrow."

Wilson had stormed into the lead with four birdies in his first seven holes, but missed from three feet for another on the ninth and then dropped shots on the 10th and 11th.

"It was a massive tale of two halves," said Wilson.

"I was awesome on the front nine. I'm not good at bigging myself up, but that was pretty good. I had a three-footer on nine to go five under for the day, missed that and then started to realise how hard it was.

"I just made a couple of errors on 10 and 11 and then it was a bit of a scramble, but I did a lot of good stuff and it was so fiddly out there.

"It's hard to keep it on the fairways on quite a few of the doglegs and every shot out of the rough is jumping. But I'm in good shape and look forward to seeing what I can do tomorrow."

Former world number one Justin Rose began the day in a share of the lead but fell three shots behind after carding 74 as he targets a second title at this event.

The 42-year-old Englishman first won the British Masters in 2002.

Meanwhile, there are 10 players within two shots of the lead with Maximilian Kieffer trailing by one on six under and Romain Langasque, Bryce Easton and Justin Walters a further shot back.