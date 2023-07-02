Last updated on .From the section Golf

Daniel Hillier will play at this year's Open Championship after winning the British Masters

British Masters final round leaderboard -10 D Hillier (NZ); -8 G Wiebe (US), O Wilson (Eng); -7 C Hill (Sco), E Ferguson (Sco), J Rose (Eng) Selected others: -5 D Bradbury (Eng); -4 D Law (Sco), A Sullivan (Eng) Full leaderboard

New Zealand's Daniel Hillier has won his first DP World Tour title with victory at the British Masters at The Belfry.

The 24-year-old made a 40-foot putt for eagle on the 15th hole before a birdie on the next and another eagle on the 17th.

Hillier carded a final round 66 to finish on 10 under par and seal a first appearance at the Open Championship later this month.

He also wins £468,000 for first place.

"I'm gobsmacked. I think it's going to take me a while to process to be honest," said Hillier, who started on Sunday three shots behind the six joint leaders.

"Early on in the day, I was not feeling it at all. I was a little bit uncomfortable with the driver, didn't have many chances but obviously knew there were some chances coming in.

"I didn't think I would take them that well, but I'm obviously pretty ecstatic.

"I'm not going to lie, I was definitely looking at the leaderboard and seeing my name up there and thinking about what it would be like to finish it off, but it's all a bit of a blur really."

England's Oliver Wilson was one of six players to hold the lead after Saturday's penultimate round but he had to settle for second overall, alongside American Gunner Wiebe, two shots behind Hillier.

Wiebe, who is ranked 1,349th in the world, had set the early target after closing on an impressive 66.

The 34-year-old said it was "special" to also book a place at the Open.

"It's the major that I've adored since I was a kid," said Wiebe.

"It was on at 6am when I woke up in the morning. I'd watch till 2.30pm, when the coverage ended, and I would go try to hit shots that I saw on TV.

"And it's also the last major that my dad (Mark) played in 2014 at the same course. That was his 500th career start and it was his final major so to get where he sort of ended his career in a way, that's pretty special."

England's Wilson claimed the final Open qualification spot after a birdie on the 18th to deny Scotland's Calum Hill, who had to settle for a share of fourth place with compatriot Ewen Ferguson and pre-tournament favourite Justin Rose.