LIV Golf Andalucia: Talor Gooch wins at Valderrama for third title in 2023
Last updated on .From the section Golf
|LIV Golf Andalucia leaderboard
|-12 T Gooch (US); -11 B DeChambeau (US); -9 B Koepka (US); -6 S Munoz (Col)
|Selected: -4 P Reed (US); -3 D Johnson (US); -2 S Garcia (Spa); -1 C Smith (Aus), I Poulter (Eng); +3 P Mickelson (US); +4 L Westwood (Eng)
Talor Gooch holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win LIV Golf Andalucia by one shot at Valderrama.
The American is the first three-time winner on the LIV circuit - following victories in Adelaide and Singapore.
His four-under-par 67 saw him finish on 12 under and leapfrog overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a 69.
"I felt like I was going to make it," Gooch said of his final putt. "Before I even hit it I was visualising the fist pump. I'm glad it went in!"
In the team event, Torque GC - Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig and Mito Pereira - won by five shots over Gooch's RangeGoats to record their second team victory in a row.
The 48 players head to England for the next event, with the Centurion Golf Club in Hertfordshire hosting LIV Golf London, which starts on Friday, 7 July.