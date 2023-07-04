Last updated on .From the section Golf

Sergio Garica's only golf major win came at the 2017 US Masters

Sergio Garcia will miss The Open Championship for the first time in 25 years after he came up short in a qualifying tournament.

The 43-year-old missed out by three shots after he finished tied sixth in the event at West Lancashire Golf Club.

Garcia had to play in the qualifier due to his status as a LIV golfer.

"I am a little disappointed right now but that's the game of golf and you can't take things for granted," Garcia told Sky Sports.

"I'm very thankful that I've been able to play 25 Open Championships. I wanted to keep that run going."

The Spaniard has been in contention for one of the five remaining qualifying spots after 24 of the 36 holes only for a bad lie and poor chip to halt his momentum.

"I felt I had it close, in the grasp of my hand, but that's what it is. I was trying and unfortunately it just wasn't good enough," Garcia added.

Garcia finished runner-up at The Open in 2007 after he lost in play-off to Padraig Harrington and tied second with Rickie Fowler behind Rory McIlroy at the 2014 tournament.

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell and 2014 Ryder Cup winner Jamie Donaldson both failed to qualify at the same venue.

The 151st Open Championship begins on 20 July at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake.