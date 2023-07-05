Close menu

Ryder Cup: Ignoring LIV's European players 'foolish', says Graeme McDowell

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Centurion Golf Club

From the section Golf

Graeme McDowell failed in his attempt to qualify for this month's Open Championship at West Lancashire on Tuesday

The DP World Tour will look "foolish" if it does not consider LIV's European players for this year's Ryder Cup, says former vice-captain Graeme McDowell.

Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are ineligible after resigning from the European tour in May in the wake of being fined and banned for their involvement with LIV.

"To ignore LIV because of politics when the US have those players in their side doesn't make any sense," said McDowell.

"It makes Europe's tour look foolish."

The 44th edition of the biennial Ryder Cup sees Europe host the United States at the Marco Simone Golf Club near Rome from 29 September-1 October.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Northern Ireland's McDowell, who was on the winning team in three of his four Ryder Cup appearances and was a vice-captain for the past two editions, added: "Talor Gooch and Brooks Koepka are going to be on the US Ryder Cup team, I think that's pretty obvious.

"I hope that if one of the European players at LIV puts in a summer deserving of a spot on the Ryder Cup side that the landscape would be available for that to happen.

"I think Sergio Garcia is probably the lead guy right now and I think the European team room would be better with a Sergio Garcia in it.

"I read the stuff with him and Rory McIlroy [resolving their differences] and I'm super happy that those guys have moved on from stuff that shouldn't have come between them - politics and business.

"I'd love to see them walking down a fairway in Rome, winning a foursomes match together. I think that's what every European Ryder Cup fan wants."

American players on the LIV tour are eligible to play in the Ryder Cup, with Koepka currently ranked third in their list of automatic qualifiers after winning the US PGA Championship in May.

However, Gooch, who has won three LIV tournaments this year, is 85th in the US rankings.

The 12-man team will be made up of the top six qualifiers and six picks made by captain Zach Johnson, although he said at the US PGA Championship that he would not be attending LIV events to check on the form of potential Ryder Cup players.

The European team will be decided in a similar fashion with six qualifiers and six picks made by Luke Donald, who replaced Henrik Stenson as captain after the Swede opted to join LIV.

And there is renewed hope for the LIV players that a solution could be found following last month's shock news that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour had agreed a merger with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which funds LIV Golf.

Speaking before this week's LIV event at Centurion Golf Club near London, Ian Poulter, who has played on seven Ryder Cup teams, five of them as a captain's pick, said: "To be in a position we are today where the powers that be are actually trying to work things out is good for golf.

"I think I've had more comment in the last couple of weeks from members at Woburn Golf Club, comments on social media, who were obviously excited about the potential of what could happen.

"We don't know any of the detail. We don't know the position of the DP World Tour to allow us that opportunity, so we'll just have to wait and see. But we're in a better position today than we were a month ago."

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 14:43

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:43

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Organic Farmer, today at 14:37

    Europe lost the last Ryder Cup staying loyal to old out of form Liv Rebels . Its time to say thanks for your past team membership but this year Luke Donald will be picking a team that can win ,Its called the Ryder Cup not Liv exhibition golf show ,go do your thing and leave the real golf Ranking events to the best current players in Europe.

  • Comment posted by Phileau, today at 14:37

    European LIV players should definitely be eligible for selection to the Ryder Cup squad. However, if selection is rationally based on current form, as opposed to emotionally based on past performance, none of them come anywhere close. Flashy trousers and fist pumps just don’t cut it.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:33

    It is more important that the European team retain their integrity than winning the trophy itself. Therefore the LIV golfers can do one.

  • Comment posted by Frankenfurter, today at 14:28

    If we had a European of the calibre of Koeopka playing LIV golf then this would be newsworthy. But we don't. Garcia would be up there as one of the best and he couldn't even qualify for the Open so I wouldn't be rushing to have him on the team. Vice captains maybe, if Luke Donald wants them, but that's about it.

  • Comment posted by 39000000000ripoff, today at 14:26

    Garcia without doubt should be in team, playing well and an obvious partner for Rahm! Why do you think Rory and Garcia sorted out their differences

  • Comment posted by jamierusper, today at 14:25

    I am not convinced any European LIV players are good enough anyway. I would not be picking oldies based on past glories. We should pick players that are likely to make up the bulk of the team for the next few years. Clinging onto old players in the hope they'll do something magical to beat a very strong (likely too strong) US team is wishful thinking, so take the chance to look forwards not back.

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 14:19

    McDowell is an absolute Bell. Cant abide him or his silly american Accent. He was never going to play anyway. Simply not good enough.

  • Comment posted by RVM, today at 14:17

    Simple, unfortunately none of the European players on the Liv tour have played well enough throughout the whole year to be considered for the Ryder Cup

  • Comment posted by silkman59, today at 14:14

    There's a clear difference....some of the Americans on the LIV tour (Koepka, Johnson, Dechambeau) have strong claims to be at the Ryder Cup. None of the LIV Europeans would get into a European B team, so no decision to make.

    • Reply posted by Paapaa, today at 14:30

      Paapaa replied:
      How have they got a claim? They switched employer.

  • Comment posted by Stu1985, today at 14:10

    Nothing wrong with LIV Golf, there never was. The PGA propaganda machine went into action and the public bought it hook line and sinker.

    They've now joined together so if a European player is eligible then they should play. Lots of the guys, Westwood, Poulter, Kaymer, Stenson, Garcia have so much experience that vice captain roles should be considered.

    • Reply posted by Paapaa, today at 14:26

      Paapaa replied:
      What a bunch of has-beens on your list. Kinda stops your argument it its tracks. Not that is an argument. Those boys changed employed pure and simple.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:04

    I wish people (eg. GMac) would stop saying these kinds of things. It is simple, the LIV guys like Poulter/Westwood are not good enough to get in the team. Yes, they were good once upon a time, but sadly their time has run. Get over it. Stop crying, that's what the money was for! :))

