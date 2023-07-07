Last updated on .From the section Golf

Monahan stepped away from his role just a week after the PGA Tour announced a merger with its rival, Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will return to his post on 17 July following a "medical situation" last month.

The 53-year-old stepped back from day-to-day operations on 13 June, with the PGA giving no details about the nature of his illness.

In a statement released by the PGA Tour, Monahan said his health "has improved dramatically".

He stepped back just a week after the PGA Tour announced a shock merger with Saudi Arabia-backed rival LIV Golf.

That move saw him come in for criticism from players on the PGA Tour who said they had been kept in the dark over the merger, with Open champion Cameron Smith saying he thought the announcement was "a joke".

Monahan then faced calls to resign at an "intense and heated" players meeting.

In a statement confirming his return, Monahan said he was "eager to engage with each of you - as well as our players, partners, fans and our PGA Tour family - to address any questions and protect the game we treasure".

A US Senate panel is meeting next week to discuss the merger, after saying the "PGA Tour's sudden and drastic reversal of position concerning LIV Golf raises serious questions".

That hearing will take place before Monahan's return date.