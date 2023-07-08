Last updated on .From the section Golf

Robert MacIntyre's third successive under-par round keeps him in contention in Denmark

Made in Himmerland, Farso, third round leaderboard -13 Elvira (Spa); -12 MacIntyre (Sco); -11 Ramsay (Sco); -9 Warren (Sco), Huizing (Ned) Selected others: -6 Fisher (Eng); -5 Forrest (Sco), Brown, Kimsey, Smith, Wilson (Eng) Full leaderboard

Scots Robert MacIntyre and Richie Ramsay are one and two shots off the lead going into the final day of the Made in Himmerland event in Denmark.

Nacho Elvira leads on 13 under par after a six-under 64 on Saturday, which ended with a double bogey on the 18th.

MacIntyre picked up six birdies in his 66, while Ramsay was five under for the day with 65.

Marc Warren is two shots off compatriot Ramsay after a three-under round, while Englishman Ross Fisher is six under.

Scot Grant Forrest and four Englishmen - Daniel Brown, Nathan Kimsey, Jordan Smith and Andrew Wilson - have a share of 20th place on five under.

Three Open Championship places are available at the event in Farso.