Richie Ramsay double-bogeyed the 18th hole when in the lead

Made in Himmerland, Farso, final round leaderboard -13 Hojgaard (Den), Elvira (Spa); -12 Ramsay (Sco); -11 MacIntyre, Warren (Sco), Samooja (Fin), Bjoerk (Swe) Selected others: -10 Fisher (Eng); -9 Kimsey, Southgate; -8 Brown, Jordan, Sullivan (Eng); -6 Forrest (Sco); -5 Scott (Sco) Full leaderboard

Home favourite Rasmus Hojgaard won the Made in Himmerland event as bogeys cost Scots Richie Ramsay and Robert MacIntyre in Denmark.

MacIntyre had a triple bogey on the 13th when leading, then Richie Ramsay double-bogeyed the last while in front.

However, compatriot Marc Warren will join MacIntyre and Ramsay at the Open Championship after finishing joint-fourth with MacIntyre.

Hojgaard beat Nacho Elvira in a play-off to secure victory.

The duo finished on 13 under par after four rounds and played the 18th a further six times. Both made par five times, the Dane did so again then overnight Spanish leader Elvira double bogeyed.

Like Warren, Elvira and joint-fourth Fin Kalle Samooja seal places at Royal Liverpool, with Hojgaard, MacIntyre and Ramsay already in the field by virtue of their DP World Tour ranking for 2022.