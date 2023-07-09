Close menu

Scots falter as Rasmus Hojgaard wins Made In Himmerland in play-off

Richie Ramsay
Richie Ramsay double-bogeyed the 18th hole when in the lead
Made in Himmerland, Farso, final round leaderboard
-13 Hojgaard (Den), Elvira (Spa); -12 Ramsay (Sco); -11 MacIntyre, Warren (Sco), Samooja (Fin), Bjoerk (Swe)
Selected others: -10 Fisher (Eng); -9 Kimsey, Southgate; -8 Brown, Jordan, Sullivan (Eng); -6 Forrest (Sco); -5 Scott (Sco)
Home favourite Rasmus Hojgaard won the Made in Himmerland event as bogeys cost Scots Richie Ramsay and Robert MacIntyre in Denmark.

MacIntyre had a triple bogey on the 13th when leading, then Richie Ramsay double-bogeyed the last while in front.

However, compatriot Marc Warren will join MacIntyre and Ramsay at the Open Championship after finishing joint-fourth with MacIntyre.

Hojgaard beat Nacho Elvira in a play-off to secure victory.

The duo finished on 13 under par after four rounds and played the 18th a further six times. Both made par five times, the Dane did so again then overnight Spanish leader Elvira double bogeyed.

Like Warren, Elvira and joint-fourth Fin Kalle Samooja seal places at Royal Liverpool, with Hojgaard, MacIntyre and Ramsay already in the field by virtue of their DP World Tour ranking for 2022.

