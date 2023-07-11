Close menu

Open Championship: Royal Birkdale to host major in 2026

Royal Birkdale will host the 154th Open Championship in July 2026.

The Southport golf course has hosted The Open 10 times and American Jordan Spieth was the last player to lift the Claret Jug at the venue in 2017.

Spieth beat fellow American Matt Kuchar in a thrilling final round to secure his third major title.

R&A chief executive officer Martin Slumbers called Royal Birkdale a "world-class championship venue" and "outstanding links".

This year's Open takes place from 20-23 July at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, Merseyside.

