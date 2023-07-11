Close menu

Scottish Open: Richie Ramsay says daughter's 'pride' has reset him for Renaissance challenge

By Brian McLauchlinBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Richie Ramsay fishes his ball out the water in Denmark
Richie Ramsay found the water on the 18th hole in Denmark

Richie Ramsay says "pride" in his third-place finish from his seven-year-old daughter has helped him get over weekend disappointment in Denmark.

The 40-year-old Scot missed out on a Made in Himmerland play-off by a shot after a double bogey at the 18th.

But Ramsay feels ready to challenge again for a fifth tour victory as he prepares for this week's Scottish Open.

"It's fair to say there would be a lot more emotion when I was younger," he told BBC Scotland.

"Yesterday, I spent some time with my daughter Olivia, which brings you back down to earth a little bit. She said, 'Dad, I know you came third, but I'm really proud of you'. That was like a huge cushion for me."

Ramsay nevertheless admits "it was a tough one to take" but is not beating himself up about his choice of shot.

"We want to play to win and I took on the shot and it just didn't turn out," he said. "But, I think if I was in the same situation, I'd probably do the same thing again because nobody ever remembers second, third or fourth place.

"I put myself in a very good position and the work I did up until that point was really good. It was just one of those things where the ball didn't come out the way I wanted to and I hit the edge of the hole with my final putt.

"If I just focus on my golf each week, that opportunity will come along again and there's no reason why I can't make it number five."

Ramsay had shared his disappointment as well as a car to the airport on Sunday with compatriot Robert MacIntyre, who had a two-shot lead when he triple-bogeyed on the 13th.

However, the 26-year-old MacIntyre also feels prepared to challenge at The Renaissance Club as both he and Ramsay look to end a 24-year wait for a home winner since Colin Montgomery won the Scottish Open.

"For 64-70 holes, it was perfect. I was enjoying myself, it was a cruise - it was pretty easy for me," MacIntyre said. "I was in such good form, I had played the perfect first 12 holes, but for the last eight or five, six holes, it was torture.

"It happens. It will happen again. But, if I keep putting myself into the positions, you'll get over the line again. It's not a problem."

