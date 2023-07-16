Last updated on .From the section Golf

BBC Scotland at The Renaissance Club

By Martin Watt BBC Scotland at The Renaissance Club

Scottish Open final-round leaderboard -15 R McIlroy (NI); -14 R MacIntyre (Sco); -10 S Scheffler (US), BH An (Kor), D Lingmerth (Swe); -9 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Hatton (Eng), N Hoejgaard (Den), T Kim (Kor) Selected others:-8 G Forrest (Sco); -7 E Ferguson (Sco), J Smith (Eng); -5 C Hill (Sco); -3 R Ramsay (Sco), M Wallace (Eng), P Harrington (Ire) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy edged a topsy-turvy battle in the North Berwick wind to win the Scottish Open despite a stunning final round from home hope Robert MacIntyre.

The Northern Irishman clinched his first-ever title in Scotland by a stroke at The Renaissance Club with a birdie on the 18th.

MacIntyre had mastered the conditions with a brilliant six-under 64 to set the target at 14 under.

But McIlroy conjured closing back-to-back birdies to deny the Scot.

More to follow.