Rory McIlroy drew huge crowds on the second practice day at Royal Liverpool

The 151st Open Championship Dates: Thu 20-Sun 23 July Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website, with video clips each day. Daily highlights programme on BBC Two from 20:00 BST

Winning last week's Scottish Open in "proper links golf conditions" was the "perfect preparation" for this week's tilt at The Open, says Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman, who won his sole Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool in 2014, returns to the Hoylake venue looking to end a nine-year drought in the majors.

"I couldn't ask for better preparation," he told BBC Sport NI.

"The way I played the last two holes was an amazing finish and a perfect way to come into this week."

The threat of thunderstorms and high winds saw last Sunday's final round of the Scottish Open brought forward to a morning start but players still had to battle tough conditions on the East Lothian coast, east of Edinburgh.

McIlroy birdied the final two holes at the Renaissance Club - hitting a superb low 200-yard shot under the wind to set up a winning birdie to edge out home favourite Bob MacIntyre by one.

"The way I played the last two holes, going into the next few months and seasons I can always draw on that memory of being able to get it done under the toughest of conditions," McIlroy added.

