Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIIroy aiming to repeat 2014 Hoylake triumph

The 151st Open Championship Dates: Thu 20-Sun 23 July Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website, with video clips each day. Daily highlights programme on BBC Two from 20:00 BST

If Rory McIlroy believes in omens then he should be feeling extra confident when the 151st Open begins at Royal Liverpool.

Nine years after lifting the Claret Jug on the Wirral peninsula for the first and only time in his career, the 34-year-old Northern Irishman returns again as one of the favourites.

Tales which feel as old as time - and almost as old as the Open Championship - have been told about the formidable links course which sprung up in Hoylake on the edge of the Irish Sea in 1869.

McIlroy followed the likes of Tiger Woods, Peter Thomson, Bobby Jones and Walter Hagen into the history books as the Champion Golfer of the Year here.

History beckons if he can repeat the feat but there are a host of star names - and outsiders - ready to challenge for the title.

Here are the main talking points going into one of the highlights of the British sporting summer...

McIlroy ready to 'think' his way to glory

World number two McIlroy is already assured of his place in Hoylake folklore after grinding out a memorable win here in 2014.

If he triumphs again, he will be the first player to be presented with the Claret Jug for a second time in front of the iconic double-sided clock on the ivy-clad clubhouse.

McIlroy became only the third golfer to win three of the four men's majors by the age of 25, moving closer to golfing immortality a month later when he claimed a fourth title at the US Open.

But he has still been unable to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam, which many thought was inevitable. Neither has he added to his Open victory, which also seemed likely.

Near misses have since come at Troon, Birkdale, Carnoustie and - most notably - at St Andrew's last year.

Victory at the Scottish Open last weekend was the "perfect preparation" for him before returning to Hoylake.

"It's basically how I remember it. It's a very strategic golf course off the tee," said McIlroy, who is looking to end his nine-year major drought.

"It's very, very well bunkered and I think the biggest challenge of this golf course is avoiding those pot bunkers off the tee.

"You really have to think your way around it."

Which other home hopes could challenge?

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre was pipped to the Scottish Open by McIlroy on Sunday, but the 26-year-old demonstrated again why he could be a contender this week.

MacIntyre is one of seven Scottish players in the field, including Open deubtant Ewen Ferguson and Richie Ramsey, while Oliver Farr is the only Welsh representative.

An Englishman has not won the Open since Nick Faldo in 1992 and, with all three of Faldo's victories coming in Scotland, there has not been a champion on home soil since Tony Jacklin in 1969.

Local lad Tommy Fleetwood, who hails from just up the coast in Southport, would be a popular winner, with Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose also among the home hopes.

Fitzpatrick, who won the US Open last year to become only the second Englishman to claim a major in the past 10 years, has been joined in the 156-man field by his younger brother.

Alex Fitzpatrick, 24, came through qualifying and the pair are the first brothers to play at an Open since Italians Francesco and Edoardo Molinari in 2015 - Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard are also playing this week.

Veteran English pair Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are missing after not attempting to qualify, with Westwood missing the championship for the first time since 1995.

Mr Consistent Scheffler 'frustrated' if not winning

Those not tipping McIlroy for glory this week are probably backing the other obvious picks - Scottie Scheffler or Jon Rahm.

The big name trio lead the world rankings and continue to be among the standout players on the PGA Tour this year.

American world number one Scheffler, 27, has again been a model of consistency, having not finished outside of the top 12 in his 19 past events.

He already has two wins this season - including the prestigious Players Championship - and is aiming for a second major title after not winning one for more than a year since claiming the 2022 Masters.

"It's so fun to win majors, but I'm not going to look back at the end of the year and be frustrated or upset because I didn't win a major," said Scheffler, who finished joint eighth at St George's in 2021 and tied for 21st last year.

"I step up on the tee at every tournament hoping to win, and every time I don't win I'm usually pretty frustrated."

Rahm starting to have fun on the links

Rahm is one of the biggest draws among the 260,000 fans who will be at Royal Liverpool this week

Spain's Rahm, 28, won the second major of his career by triumphing at the Masters in April and is ready to mount a challenge for a first Open title.

Acknowledging links golf "takes quite a bit to figure out", Rahm has finished under par in each of the past three tournaments - including tying for third in 2021 - since missing the cut at Carnoustie in 2018.

"I think I've done OK in links golf, I've played some good golf and I enjoy it every time," said Rahm, who has not played since missing the cut at the Travelers Championship last month.

"I think it's, in my mind, golf at its purest state, no matter what the weather is.

"There's so many ways of getting it done. There's just so many possibilities that makes it even more fun."

Who are the other challengers? And who is missing?

Defending champion Cameron Smith is also among the favourites as the Australian aims to emulate Ireland's Padraig Harrington, who was the last to win successive titles in 2006-07.

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka has rediscovered his form this year, winning his third US PGA Championship after finishing second at the Masters. while fellow American Rickie Fowler, who was joint second behind McIlroy in 2014, has enjoyed a recent renaissance, winning his first title in four years earlier this month.

Norway's Viktor Hovland, 25, along with 26-year-old Americans Cameron Young and Sam Burns, are part of the younger generation of players aiming for their breakthrough major.

Two more Americans, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa, are among 15 former champions in the field, although three-time winner Tiger Woods is missing as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

Spain's Sergio Garcia is another big name missing, falling three shots short in his final qualifier and missing his first Open Championship since 1997 as a result.

'Very penal' - how the new 17th hole could be pivotal

The new 17th at Hoylake, which is 136 yards long, is the shortest hole at the Open by yardage since 1995

While McIlroy remembers plenty about the course from 2014, there has been one major change since the world's best players last tested themselves here.

A new 17th hole has been constructed, providing a tiny but treacherous par three described by Fleetwood as "very penal".

The wrong approach shot could be a card wrecker and potentially provide pivotal drama at the death.

Deep bunkers surround a raised "infinity" green, where the putting surface hits the sky as the players look up from the tee box, making club selection paramount.

"If you hit a good shot, put it on the green, you have a clear look at birdie. If you miss the green, you have a clear look at bogey," added Rahm.

The weather usually has a big bearing on the proceedings at the Open - with variable conditions presenting different challenges for the players.

Hoylake was parched when Woods won in 2006, famously using his drive just once over the four days, while McIlroy triumphed on a lusher course after third-round rainstorms.

"A little cold weather never really scared me away from going and having a game," Scheffler said.

"Last week [in Scotland] we had rain, wind, and the last day it was blowing 40 (miles per hour). It's really good preparation getting used to the elements."

Potential protesters better watch out

The threat of protesters interrupting the Open remains a possibility on the back of other high-profile British sporting events being disrupted.

Earlier this month, Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted play twice at Wimbledon by throwing orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw pieces.

The environmental protest group - which calls for the government to halt all new oil, gas and coal projects - has also targeted the rugby union Premiership final, the World Snooker Championship and an Ashes Test in cricket, where England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carried a protester off the pitch.

Players have been briefed about the possibility of disruption during play, with organisers reassuring them marshals and security are in place to deal with any incident.

World number three Rahm, who is known for sometimes having a fiery temperament on the course, joked any protesters had better not catch him on "a bad hole".

"Being a golf course in a bigger area so [protesters] might have more room to run around and do what they need to do, but what I can assure you is you don't want to get hit by a golf ball," he said.