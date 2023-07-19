The 151st Open Championship gets under way on Thursday at Royal Liverpool

The 151st Open Championship Dates: Thu 20-Sun 23 July Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake

When Phil Mickelson won The Open at Muirfield a decade ago his share of the £5.2m prize fund was £945,000, a sum that now seems a touch quaint in the financial arms race of professional golf.

In the past decade, the purse has grown fatter. From Mickelson's £945,000 to the close to £2m won by Collin Morikawa in 2021. That figure that was topped when Cameron Smith won last year and will be topped again by whoever wins here at Hoylake on Sunday.

The prize pot is given in dollars these days, $16.5m (£12.8m) overall with $3m (£2.3m) going to the winner - an 18% rise on 2022.

When asked what difference it would make if the R&A reduced that figure to zero with 'only' the Claret Jug to play for, the most recent major champion, Wyndham Clark, said it wouldn't impact on his thinking one little bit.

"It wouldn't make a difference," said the American who won last month's US Open and has, since September last year, won $10.3m on the PGA Tour.

"I think the money in our sport is a bonus. Some people make more than others and I think we've all seen that in the last year or two.

"But to have someone like Tiger Woods continue to try to play and try to win majors I think shows where his mind is at, that he cares more about winning majors.

"I'm not comparing myself to Tiger, but I love competition, and wherever the best players are I want to be and I want to play and I want to compete. So, yeah, I would be here if I had to pay to play."

He'd pay to play this week.

If you canvassed the entire field you'd likely get broad agreement - or, at least, you'd get a strong consensus that money isn't why they're here at Hoylake.

Imagine a world where the R&A could announce that the $16m on offer this week will be cut in half next year at Troon. Imagine what good could be done with the money they'd save to build more family-orientated facilities, like the Golf It! they're about to launch in Glasgow next month?

We may as well dream here as in bed, but there was unquestionably a call for financial restraint when Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, spoke on Wednesday morning.

When he spoke about the dramatic increases in prize money in the men's professional game requiring a reassessment model of the game, he was referencing the runaway train, driven by Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf, with the PGA Tour almost coming apart at the seams in its effort to keep up.

"As custodians of the game, we have to balance the prize fund at The Open with ensuring the appropriate investment in grassroots and new golf initiatives.

"There's no doubt that our ability to achieve this has been impacted by the much more rapid acceleration in men's professional prize money than we had anticipated or planned for."

The R&A know that the field at The Open would remain strong, if entirely unaltered in quality, if they reduced their prize money to fund more long-term projects, but they're caught up in the financial battle as well. In less than a decade the money on offer at The Open has increased by around 90%.

When Slumbers spoke about "choices" he was, in his own corporate way, calling for calm in a world where, at the most recent LIV event at the Centurion Golf Club, the winner Cameron Smith trousered a million dollars more than Sunday's champion at Royal Liverpool will earn and where the winning team shared a $4m pot.

"What I care about is the financial sustainability of professional golf," he said. "It's ensuring that golf is thriving in 50 years' time and we maintain and do not forget the values around our game.

"We have a huge responsibility to the game around the world - to grow it, to govern it, and to ensure it's thriving. And I'm not willing - we're not willing - to compromise on how we see developing the game."

All of which might explain why Slumbers did not dismiss the possibility of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund - which is behind LIV Golf and brokering a merger deal with the PGA Tour - from becoming a corporate partner of The Open.

Slumbers told BBC Sport: "Human rights issues are at the top of a lot of people's agendas and shouldn't be forgotten but from a golf point of view we can't hold back what is a massive global societal change."

Amnesty International said any such deal would allow the country to "switch global attention away from the country's appalling human rights record in the country's turbocharged sportswashing efforts".

The R&A could reduce prize money at The Open, but probably feel they can't, not while all others are pushing forward. They're caught up in this financial arms race, too. To an extent.

This week the blessed relief is that money is a side issue in a game that is now obsessed by it like never before.

The US Open champion said he'd pay to play at Hoylake. Other stellar names say the same. For a few days, golf is not about cash but an old Claret Jug.

In a time of uncertainty and desperate division, everybody is united in the pursuit of the same goal, a moment of glory where a golfer will be talked about for the title he won rather than the lucre he made.