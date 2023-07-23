Last updated on .From the section Golf

Open champion Brian Harman says he will celebrate winning the biggest prize of his career by mowing the grass of his 40-acre property on his new tractor.

The American, who won the Open at Royal Liverpool by six shots, is a keen hunter and lives on a farm in Georgia.

Asked what he plans to do when he gets home, he said: "Just put my phone away and go get on the tractor.

"I'll be on the tractor mowing grass in the next few weeks, so I'm excited about that."

Harman, 36, won the first major title of his career after calmly finishing the job in driving rain on the Wirral coast.

Leading by five shots overnight, he overcame a slight wobble early on to turn the final round into a procession.

Much had been made of Harman's hobby of hunting, where he uses a bow and arrow to capture wild animals - including deer and turkeys - to eat.

Along with his success at The Open, it earned him a nickname of the 'Butcher of Hoylake' in the British tabloids as a result.

But, after holding off the likes of Spain's Jon Rahm, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and England's Tommy Fleetwood, Harman says hunting golf trophies is what he wants the most.

"I love to hunt but I couldn't go hunting every day. I could play golf every day," said the world number 26, who spent much of his post-victory news conference gazing at the Claret Jug.

"To win what I consider is the greatest prize in golf, it's as good as it gets."

Staying unflustered all week was the recipe for Harman's success.

He played sensibly from tee to green, skilfully avoiding all but two of the penal Hoylake bunkers, and striking regularly with a putter which stayed hot throughout the week.

Harman's resilience was another key factor. He only made six bogeys over the four days and instantly bounced back with birdies after four of them.

Harman also dealt well with a boisterous crowd, somewhat underwhelmed by his dominance and desperate to see local favourite Fleetwood end a run of 31 years without an English winner.

Some fans heckled him on Saturday when he played with Fleetwood, with one barb following a bogey giving further motivation.

"A guy, when I was passing him, said 'Harman, you don't have the stones for this'. That helped," he said.

"It helped snap me back into I'm good enough to do this. I'm going to do this. I'm going to go through my process, and the next shot is going to be good."

Smiling, he added: "I shouldn't have given him credit right there."

Harman, who had only previously won two PGA Tour titles and none since 2017, said he heard a minority jeering him when he stepped on to the first tee on Sunday.

"You had Fleetwood and Rory making a run. It's fine. Everybody has got their team they're rooting for," said the Ryder Cup hopeful, who takes home a winning prize pot of £2.3m.

"I heard them. But if they wanted me to not play well they should have been really nice to me."