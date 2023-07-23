Close menu

Golf

Brian Harman overcame an early wobble to stroll serenely to his first major title with a six-shot victory at the 151st Open Championship in Hoylake.

A one-under 70 proved more than enough for the American, who finished on 13 under at a rain-soaked Royal Liverpool.

World number three Jon Rahm finished joint second on seven under with Sepp Straka, Tom Kim and Jason Day.

Rory McIlroy ended six under, while Matthew Jordan and Tommy Fleetwood were England's best, tied on four under.

It has been a fairytale week for local Jordan, who was on the Royal Liverpool chipping green at the age of three and became a member aged seven.

The R&A gave him the honour of hitting the opening tee shot on Thursday and his one-under-par final round on Sunday lifted him into the top 10 and qualifies him for next year's Open at Royal Troon in Ayrshire.

It has also been a fairytale week for Harman. The 36-year-old, ranked 26th in the world, becomes just the third left-hander to win the Claret Jug - emulating Bob Charles in 1963 and Phil Mickelson in 2013.

The victory is just the third in his career, and first since 2017.

And he did it by plotting his way round the links. He only went in two bunkers all week and holed 59 out of 60 putts from inside 10 feet and had no three putts - statistics that make champions.

Harman's lead never dropped below three despite bogeys on the second and fifth holes, the latter coming after he drove his ball into a gorse bush.

At that point Rahm was his closest challenger, three back on seven under.

But Harman responded magnificently with successive birdies on the sixth and seventh holes, while world number three Rahm stumbled with a bogey on the ninth.

But for most of the day, Harman was out of sight. Those behind were jousting for second.

McIlroy had three successive birdies from the third to get to joint second on six under, but a bogey on the 10th deflated both the Northern Irishman and his thousands of followers, huddled under umbrellas.

He closed with a 68 to record a 20th top-10 finish in a major since winning when The Open last visited Royal Liverpool in 2014.

Straka got to eight under, the lowest of any of those challenging, but bogeyed the last to post a 69 and join South Korean Kim, who had four birdies and an eagle in a four-under 67, the joint lowest round of the day.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 18:42

    The best man won 👏

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 18:41

    Boring Harman - who is he

  • Comment posted by Just_facts, today at 18:41

    Brilliant and deserved winner. Once again Rory nowhere and now 10 years without a major, couple this fact wkth the fact that LIV now owns the sport and we are indeed ina new age. The entire sport is Saudi owned, didn't someone on here declare they would turn their back in golf if that ever happened?? Oh dear 😳 😕 Billy.....

  • Comment posted by JW, today at 18:40

    It would not surprise me if the USA make a clean sweep at the Ryder Cup the majority of the UK and Europe golfers are woeful....

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 18:40

    Fair play to Harman- he was just consistently good.Assumed a couple of days since it was only a matter of time before he slipped back into the field - but proved himself a very worthy winner

  • Comment posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 18:39

    Bit of weather and the bombers struggle - great to see steady accurate golf rewarded. All rough and bunkers should be penal.

  • Comment posted by Sene Valley, today at 18:39

    Well done Rory!

    Woops I meant Harman. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 18:41

      Just_facts replied:
      😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 18:39

    Just wonderful to see an unheralded player take the field of “superstars” apart.

    Not a giant if a big hitter, but sure knows his way around a links course.

    Ultimate compliment - he made that look so easy in pretty challenging conditions.

    And he seems quite an unassuming decent bloke with it.

    Well played Brian Harman

  • Comment posted by Fanucci, today at 18:39

    How dull was that?...what a shocking weekend of sport all in all. Test cricket rained off, womens football completely underwhelming and the Open was over after 36 holes...

    ...whens the Premier League starting up again?

  • Comment posted by Just_facts, today at 18:39

    Hang on!! We were told Rory won on the HYS last week, he only had to turn up......

  • Comment posted by knackersinc, today at 18:39

    Well done Harman, but the weather was meh, the course was meh, and the rest of the field were mega-meh. Not a great open. Disagree all you like. Nothing great about it. A fitting winner.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 18:41

      david replied:
      The course was a great challenge. It took the wind out of the sails of the big hitters which is great.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 18:38

    Horrible little man. He'll probably celebrate by killing a few animals when he gets home.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 18:42

      david replied:
      You sound more horrible.

  • Comment posted by JW, today at 18:38

    Well done to Harman a deserved winner...

    Rahm is the only top golfer from the UK and Europe....

    Sorry but Fleetwood and McIlroy and the rest of them are not fit to tie Seve's or Faldo's shoelaces who had a fighting spirit and desire to win in bucket fulls unlike these lot who are bottlers and fake's.

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 18:39

      Just_facts replied:
      Majors won would agree, you are stating facts.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 18:38

    Well done Harman, good golfing rounds.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:38

    As much as I’d have like a home winner, there’s no denying that Brian Hartman played the best and most consistent golf over the four days. He played beautifully, especially in foul conditions today and fully deserves the success.

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 18:38

    A brilliant, brilliant performance

  • Comment posted by Tailender, today at 18:37

    Well done Brian Harman.

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 18:37

    Worst Open in years so boring who is Harman.
    So boring - boring winner

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 18:37

    Course management and putting. A great lesson to golfers of all standards

  • Comment posted by FairPlayMotty, today at 18:37

    Does Harman's comfortable victory spare some animals from his slaughter?

    • Reply posted by david, today at 18:40

      david replied:
      Utterly irrelevant

