Celine Boutier is yet to win a major championship and is three strokes clear at the top of the Evian Championship leaderboard.

Evian Championship - third-round leaderboard -11 C Boutier (Fra); -8 N Hataoka (Jpn); -7 M Lee (NZ), B Henderson (Can); -6 N Korda (US) Y Saso (Jpn); -5 A Lim Kim (Kor) Selected others: -4 G Dryburgh (Sco); -3 L Maguire (Irl); -1 G Hall (Eng); Level-par J Ewart Shadoff, L Ko (NZ); +8 S Meadow (NI) Full leaderboard

France's Celine Boutier is closing in on her first major after a four-under-par 67 in the third round of the Evian Championship.

Boutier, 29, is on 11-under, three strokes clear of Japan's Nasa Hataoka going into Sunday's final day.

New Zealand's Minjee Lee and Canada's Brooke Henderson are another shot behind in joint third.

America's Nelly Korda shot a seven-under-par 64 to move into contention at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Alongside Korda on six-under is Japan's Yuka Saso, who began the day joint second but shot a 71 to drop five strokes behind Boutier.

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit was also joint second after two rounds, but has fallen to 14th place after she recorded a three-over par 74.

Dropped shots on holes four, six and 18, as well as a double bogey on 11, left her eight shots off the top.

Republic of Ireland's Leona Maguire recorded a four-under-par 67 on day three to move alongside Tavatanakit at three-under.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh hit 69 take her to ninth spot on four-under going into the final day.

England's Georgia Hall recorded an impressive 68 to take her to one-under overall, but compatriot Jodi Ewart Shadoff's round of two-under was not enough to prevent her missing the cut.