Evian Championship - final round leaderboard -14 C Boutier (Fra); -8 B Henderson (Can); -7 N Hataoka (Jpn), A Lim-Kim (Kor), G Lopez (Mex), C Borge (Nor), Y Saso (Jpn) Selected others: -6 G Dryburgh (Sco); -1 J Ewart Shadoff; Level-par G Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

Home favourite Celine Boutier won the first major title of her career with a resounding victory in the Evian Championship in France.

The 29-year-old extended her overnight three-shot lead to finish six clear on 14 under after carding 68 in Sunday's final round.

Canada's defending champion Brooke Henderson finished second on eight under.

Boutier is the first French winner at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

