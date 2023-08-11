Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lucas Glover qualified for the play-offs by taking victory at the Wyndham Championship

FedEx St Jude Championship - second round leaderboard -10 L Glover (US); -9 J Spieth (US); -8 T Moore (US), E Grillo (Arg), S Im (Kor), T Kim (Kor), T Fleetwood (Eng) Selected: -7 R McIlroy (NI); -6 A Rai (Eng), M Homa (US); -5 C Morikawa (US) Full leaderboard

American Lucas Glover carded a second round six under par 64 to lead at the St Jude Championship in the first leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

Glover, who qualified for the play-offs with victory in last week's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, finished on 10 under overall.

Overnight leader Jordan Spieth is a shot behind his compatriot in second.

England's Tommy Fleetwood is one of five players tied for third on eight under par at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Fleetwood is joined by American Taylor Moore, Argentina's Emiliano Grillo and South Korean pair Sung-Jae Im and Tom Kim.

Rory McIlroy hit 66 to finish on seven under par, going one better than his opening round 67, with England's Aaron Rai a shot further behind the Northern Irishman.

Players ranked in top 50 at the end of this tournament progress to next week's BMW Championship.