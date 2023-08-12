Last updated on .From the section Golf

Charley Hull has never won an LPGA major championship

The 47th Women's Open Championship leaderboard -9 C Hull (Eng), L Vu (US); -8 Hyo Joo Kim (Kor), A Yin (US); -7 A Ewing (US) Selected:-4 N Korda (US); -1 K Jin-Young (Kor), S Meadow (NI); +4 G Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

Charley Hull is the joint leader of the Women's Open heading into the final round at Walton Heath on Sunday.

Hull, 27, hit six birdies and two bogeys to finish her third round with a 68 at nine under to share the lead with American Lilia Vu.

Ally Ewing, who had a five-shot lead after the first two rounds, remains in touch on seven under.

"To win it would be unreal. But one step at a time, and I'll just go out there and have fun," Hull said.

Hull, who lives less than half an hour from the Walton Heath Golf Club, said she hoped her experience of playing the Surrey course will give her the upper hand as she chases a first major.

Her best performance at major came earlier this year when she tied for second at the US Open behind Allisen Corpuz, and she could become the first home winner since Georgia Hall's victory in 2018.

"I'm super excited about Sunday. I'm not really feeling any pressure because I'm staying at home and I have played the course so often with my mates," she said.

"I played very solid and the three birdies in a row from the 15th was great. I then got up and down for par at 18 which was vital."

South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim and American Angel Yin are both a shot off the leaders after they carded 68 and 67 respectively to finish the day at eight under.

Current world number one Nelly Korda was among the players to move up the leaderboard, with her 69 leaving her tied ninth at four under.