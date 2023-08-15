Scotland's Ewen Ferguson won the World Invitational men's event last summer and is back to defend his title this week

This week's World Invitational will be the final instalment of the men's and women's event in Northern Ireland but main host venue Galgorm Castle plan to continue to stage tournament golf.

The DP World Tour's 2024 schedule announced on Monday confirmed the World Invitational's departure from the rota.

But Galgorm Castle are optimistic professional events will continue at the venue, telling BBC Sport "we hope to have exciting news later in the year on how tournament golf at Galgorm will be developing for 2024 and beyond".

No more details on the tournament format or indeed which tour it will be on, have yet been provided although intriguingly the Ballymena-based club are talking in terms of a "new concept in world golf".

Galgorm Castle have been innovators while hosting professional events over the past 13 years which included the novel sixes format in the then Challenge Tour Northern Ireland Open in 2017 before the inauguration of the ISPS Handa-sponsored World Invitational in 2019 saw separate men's and women's professional events being concurrently staged in Europe for the first time.

The arrival of Covid-19 led to the cancellation of the World Invitational in 2020 as instead the Challenge Tour's Northern Ireland Open and then European Tour's Irish Open were staged at the venue in a memorable three-week period with American John Catlin clinching victory in the latter event as the course came in for high praise.

In 2021, the World Invitational men's event moved up to full DP World Tour status as the women's tournament became co-sanctioned by the LPGA and Ladies European Tour which significantly boosted the quality of both fields.

Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire are the big names in the women's field at this week's World Invitational

The tournament's LPGA status led to an exceptionally strong female field last year as the entries included 2018 Women's Open winner Georgia Hall, home star Leona Maguire, defending champion Pajaree Anannarukarn, plus talented Swedes Linn Grant and Maja Stark, with the latter eventually clinching a five-shot victory after a stunning closing 10-under-par 63.

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson won the men's event by three shots 12 months ago - after firing a course record nine-under-par 61 on the Saturday - and is back to defend the title at Galgorm and the tournament's second venue Castlerock, in a men's field which includes compatriot and Ryder Cup hopeful Robert MacIntyre and another strong contender for the European team in Rome, France's Victor Perez.

MacIntyre currently occupies the final automatic qualification spot on the European Points List and will hope to consolidate his position with a strong performance, with just two further weeks remaining in the year-long qualification process, following the Northern Ireland event.

Following his hugely impressive first DP World Tour triumph at the European Open in June, the Galgorm club's touring professional Tom McKibbin will have big home support.

Other men's hopefuls include 2021 winner Daniel Gavins, 2020 Irish Open champion Catlin, Richard Mansell, Matthew Jordan following his superb tie for 10th place in The Open at his home Hoylake course, and Laurie Canter, who is making a return to the DP World Tour after concluding his LIV Golf commitments.

Maguire and Hall lead the women's entries with the field also including 2021 Scottish Open champion Ryann O'Toole plus other LPGA winners Christina Kim, Bronte Law, Jasmine Suwannapura, Lee-Anne Pace, Annie Park, Ilhee Lee and Azahara Munoz.

The tournament's second venue this year moves from Massereene to Castlerock with all competitors playing one of their opening two rounds at the county Londonderry links before the weekend action takes place at Galgorm Castle.