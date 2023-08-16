World Invitational: Stephanie Meadow says women's golf in Ireland is in a 'great spot'

Northern Irish pair Stephanie Meadow and Olivia Mehaffey expressed their delight at being back on home soil for the World Invitational this weekend.

It will be the final instalment of the men's and women's event in Northern Ireland as it doesn't feature on the DP World Tour's 2024.

As a result, both golfers are keen to savour the experience.

"To play in front of a home crowd is one of the best weeks of the year," Meadow told BBC Sport NI.

"We don't often get the opportunity to play in front of family and friends so I'm really looking forward to that part of it," added Banbridge woman Mehaffey.

Meadow, 31, won the World Invitational in 2019 and is hoping the pressure of playing in front of home support at Galgorm and Castlerock can enable her to repeat that feat this year.

All competitors will play one of their opening two rounds at Castlerock links before the weekend action takes place at Galgorm Castle.

"Overall I have had a great year and I am loving what I am doing. I've been playing well under pressure, and that always gives you great confidence," she said.

"I guess I do well under pressure, I don't particularly enjoy it, but I respond well. Sometimes I need to put some extra pressure on myself to get me going."

'I just want to have fun this year'

Mehffahey's first professional tournament was the World Invitational at the Galgorm in 2021

While Meadow has been on the LGPA tour since 2017 and has a wealth of experience, Mehaffey is in the infancy of her career.

She made her professional bow in this tournament in 2021, finishing tied for 17th place.

The 24-year-old made her return to action this year after taking the end of last season off after losing her father to cancer.

After a difficult period in her life, Mehaffey admits her mentality has shifted.

"My whole goal this year was to have fun on the golf course, last year was tough so I think I am coming into it with a different mindset," she admits.

"I just really want to enjoy it this week and take it all in. It is hard because you want to play so well at home but you can run away with that in your head. I have put myself under no pressure at all.

"I haven't played here before coming down for a few practice rounds but I think it is fun to play, that mix of links and parkland, so I think it will be a great test."

With a packed end of the year to come after this weekend and the Irish Open in a fortnight's time, Mehaffey wants to keep building on the solid foundations she has laid this year.

"It's been up and down this year, I have had a couple of good finishes and I feel like I am starting to come into better form so I want to push for a strong finish to the year.

"I would like to have full playing rights on the Ladies European tour and climb up the rankings as much as I can."

'We have come a long way'

Meadow, who managed a career best third place finish at the PGA Women's Championship in June, will be competing against fellow Irish golfer Leona Maguire for the £177,000 on offer to Sunday's winner.

Maguire has had four wins on tour, but none of those have been a major, and Meadow is hopeful either she or the Cavan woman can become the first Irish female golfer to win a major.

"We've been dreaming about it since we were five or six years old, it is why we get up everyday, practice so hard and why we leave our families at home for 35 weeks a year.

"Everyone is trying their hardest so you just have to find every edge that you can. Leona is a remarkable player and I have done great in majors this year so I hope one of us can do it, but we have come a long way.

"From having no Irish players on the LPGA tour to having two very successful girls is very good, so golf is in a good spot and there are more to come."