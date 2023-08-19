Last updated on .From the section Golf

Fitzpatrick is chasing his second PGA Tour win of the season

BMW Championship - third round leaderboard -11 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), S Scheffler (US); -10 B Harman (US); -9 M Homa (US); -8 R McIlroy (NI), V Hovland (Nor) Selected others: -7 J Rose (Eng), S Burns (US); -4 T Fleetwood (Eng); Level T Hatton (Eng); +3 J Rahm (Spa) Leaderboard

England's Matt Fitzpatrick and world number one Scottie Scheffler of the United States share the lead going into the BMW Championship's final round.

Fitzpatrick, last year's US Open champion, shot a 66 after bogeying his final hole while 2022 Masters champion Scheffler made seven birdies in his 64.

They lead Open champion Brian Harman by one shot at Olympia Fields in Illinois.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is three strokes behind the joint leaders after a third-round 67.

Halfway leader Max Homa, who shot a course-record 62 in round two that was matched by fellow American Sam Burns on Saturday, remains in touch despite a 71 that included a triple-bogey seven at the seventh.

The tournament field comprises the top 50 in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup rankings, with the top 30 to qualify for next week's Tour Championship finale in Atlanta.