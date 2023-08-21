Last updated on .From the section Golf

Brian Harman's Open celebrations in July continued when he arrived back in his native Georgia in the United States

There will be at least three debutants in the USA team for the Ryder Cup against Europe starting next month.

Open champion Brian Harman, US Open winner Wyndham Clark and Max Homa are among six qualifiers in the team of 12.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay also feature.

Brooks Koepka, who won his fifth major at the US PGA Championship in May, must rely on one of six wildcard picks.

The 44th Ryder Cup against takes place from 29 September to 1 October at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome.

Koepka was fifth in the rankings but, with his chances to earn qualifying points limited by his playing on the LIV Golf circuit, he was overtaken by Homa and Schauffele at last week's BMW Championship, the final qualifying event for the US team.

Captain Zach Johnson will announce his six picks after this week's Tour Championship, which marks the end of the PGA Tour season.

European qualification concludes on 3 September after the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland.

As with the US, the top six European players in the standings will qualify and captain Luke Donald has six picks. He will announce the team on 4 September.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Spaniard Jon Rahm and Norway's Viktor Hovland have secured places.

USA are the holders of the Ryder Cup after a record 19-9 victory in Wisconsin in 2021.